Rock Hill PD arrest Miami woman on assault of police. Husband says they’re wrong

The husband of a Miami woman arrested Wednesday in Rock Hill says police were wrong and may have injured her. However, the police department says she assaulted an officer.

Patricia Pizer, 53, was charged at about 5 p.m. Wednesday with hindering police and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

According to a Rock Hill police report, Pizer was arrested at the Riverview Road QuikTrip after trying to stop a police officer from arresting another person.

Rock Hill police had been called to the gas station in response to a domestic fight between two people. The report says Pizer, who was not in the dispute, got in between the arresting officer and one of the people, “pleading he didn’t do anything wrong and we were arresting the wrong person.”

SIGN UP

When police arrived, Thomas said Pizer videoed the incident with her cell phone. The police report says officers told her she would be arrested for hindering police if she didn’t walk away.

The police report says a Rock Hill officer “grabbed her left arm placing a handcuff on.” Pizer then threw a cold beverage in her face and “took her right hand in a closed fist, and maliciously struck” the officer, the report says.

On Facebook, Pizer’s husband posted from her account, saying “several of her teeth had been knocked out” and her arm was broken.





The police report says Pizer grabbed the door handle of the QT and screamed when officers tried to arrest her. The arresting officer “struck Pizer’s right forearm in order to break her grip on the door handle” and “foot swept” her to the ground, the report says.

When she tried to get up, the officer “pushed her back down to the ground” and Pizer “struck her front teeth on the pavement and screamed in pain,” the report says.

Rock Hill Capt. Mark Bollinger said the department will release a statement about the incident today. The department declined further comment.

Thomas Pizer said the couple were in Rock Hill for business but were supposed to return to Florida Thursday. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, he said he was looking for an attorney and trying to post bond instead.