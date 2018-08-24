You have to admit: Fort Mill schools really are that good

It seems that some of the oddest commentary I get back on my articles centers around whenever I write positively about the Fort Mill school district.
While I can appreciate that not everyone specifically moved to the area for the quality of schools like my family did or that not everyone has had a completely positive experience like my children have, I inevitably get emails talking about how the school district wronged people and how there are significant issues that exist. While I would be naive to think it is Utopia, Chuck Epps, the administrators and the teachers should get recognized for making Fort Mill the No. 1 district in South Carolina and in the top 5 percent in the USA.
For a state that ranks No. 41 in the country for quality of education and schools, it is a huge honor to have Fort Mill ranked at No. 427 in the U.S. — among almost 11,000 other districts. That’s exceptional. Despite having to add staff to the new schools being built each year and spreading out resources, the quality of education has remained exceptional.
This is truly a testament to the dedication of the educators. Whether it is purchasing supplies out of their own pocket or getting to school a little early to set up their classrooms, so many go above and beyond what is expected. If I look back at the dour demeanor and lack of enthusiasm of the teachers I had, I can confidently say that half of them seemingly trudged into the class out of duty instead of passion.
There are very few I have met in Fort Mill who would fit that description. When my son was hospitalized in first grade, his teacher Mrs. Barbor not only came to see him in the hospital, but brought him a game to play and spent much of her evening in his room. While this was extraordinary in my eyes, I’ve come to see that this type of caring happens frequently and “free time” is used to help somebody or lend support.
I’ve heard some people complain that they don’t have children in school and the main impact the schools have is on their tax bill. While I avoid the snarky response that after living in New York I’ll never complain about taxes again, but even with the tax money, the schools run on a ridiculously tight budget. In some districts, that translates to a lack of classroom essentials and it takes a toll on the children’s education.
Not in Fort Mill.
What I’ve been most impressed with is how so many teachers work together. How they use teamwork to problem solve and get through to those who struggle. Another great sign is that a lot are friends outside the classroom. Friends support each other, push each other to do better and help in reaching common goals.
As our children return to the classroom this week, they aren’t just in the best hands in South Carolina, they are with some of the best in the country!!
Comments