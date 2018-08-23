Temperatures are nice. Will you need a blanket tonight?

Nature has delivered a cool treat for the Rock Hill area, but don’t get too accustomed to it.
Summer is not over.
A high pressure system began sweeping cooler and less humid air into the Carolinas early Thursday, and forecasters say we’ll have three days of these pleasant conditions. Temperatures dropped into the mid 60s Thursday morning, with a low of 65 at the York County Airport in Rock Hill. Sunny skies and highs in the low 80s Thursday will set the stage for the coolest night since early summer. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s at daybreak Friday.
“Friday looks outstanding, if you like sunny skies, low humidity, and temperatures topping out about five degrees below normal,” said Pat Moore, of the National Weather Service office in Greer.
Friday’s highs are expected to reach about 85 degrees. And pleasant conditions, with temperatures in the upper 70s, are forecast at kickoff time Friday evening for local high school football games and the Carolina Panthers’ preseason game in Charlotte.
Originally, forecasters said hotter temperatures and higher humidity would return Saturday, but they now say it will be Sunday before that happens.
“The latest guidance suggests that our cooler and drier weather may persist farther into the weekend than previously thought,” Moore said.
By the middle of next week, forecasters are expecting daily highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances are near zero for the next week. Moore says it’s “debatable” how long the heat will last. He said one of the main computer models shows a change to cooler and wetter weather by the end of next week, but the other main model keeps the heat and humidity around through the Labor Day weekend.
