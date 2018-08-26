Nation Ford hangs on to beat Conway. In Aug. 24, 2018 high school football

Check out highlights and an interview with Nation Ford running back Nathan Mahaffey, after the Falcons beat Conway 28-17 on Aug. 24, 2018.
