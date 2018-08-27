HS roundup: Nation Ford wins volleyball tournament on its home court

VOLLEYBALL
Nation Ford wins Nation Ford Invitational
The Nation Ford Falcons won the Nation Ford Invitational Tournament at Nation Ford Saturday. The Falcons defeated Ashley Hall 2-0 in the championship match.
Nation Ford defeated Lexington 2-1 to earn a spot in the finals, while Ashley Hall toppled South Aiken 2-0 in the semi-final round. Nation Ford also had wins in the 14-team tournament against Boiling Springs and Indian Land. They are 8-0 on the year.
Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Northwestern, and Indian Land all tied for fifth place in the day-long event.
Nation Ford placed a trio of players on the All-Tournament team. They were Sophie Fischer, Camryn McDonagh, and Emily Lammers. Five other players from area teams also earned All-Tournment honors: Maylen Mitrovich (Rock Hill), Lauren Ambrose (Fort Mill), Anna Lucy Black (Northwestern), Baylee Voight (Indian Land), and Abbey Barker (York).
Clover splits a pair of matches
Clover divided a pair of non-region matches at Clover Thursday night.
Clover toppled South Pointe 2-0 in the first match and dropped a 2-1 decision to Indian Land in the second contest.
In the South Pointe match Clover won 25-19 and 25-20. In the second match Clover took a 25-14 decision in the first game, but Indian Land came back to win the next two games. They won both by scores of 25-21 to win the match. Clover is 2-1 on the year.
Northwestern 3, Providence Day 1
Northwestern defeated Providence Day 3-1 in a non-region match at Providence Day Thursday night. Northwestern is 2-2 on the year.
Lancaster 3, Chester 0
Lancaster defeated Chester 3-0 in a non-region match at Lancaster Thursday night. Lancaster won by scores of 25-9, 25-18, and 25-12. Lancaster is 1-2 on the year, while Chester falls to 0-3 for the season.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Fort Mill 6, York 0
Fort Mill won every match played and toppled York 6-0 in a non-region match at York Thursday afternoon.
Amelia Hall got Fort Mill started with a win at No. 1 singles. Jamie Patrella (No. 2), Meredith Bhend (No. 3), Julia Biggers (No. 4), and Riley Wautinger (No. 5) all earned wins for Fort Mill to complete the sweep of singles.
Rahi Patel and Madison McCarty teamed up to win the No. 2 doubles for Fort Mill.
Fort Mill is 1-0 on the year, while York is 1-1.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Nation Ford 183, York 214
Nation Ford defeated York by 31 strokes in a non-region match at Springdale Country Club on Thursday afternoon. Zoe Bowers of Nation Ford carded a 36 to earn medalist honors for the match.
Nation Ford - Zoe Bowers 36, Eileen Zeoli 48, Felicity Shackleford 48, Amber Bellamy 51.
York - Holley Mitchell 45, Tayler Mitchell 53, Lani Hughes 58, Kylie O’Mara 58.
Swimming
Clover sweeps Northwestern
Clover swept a Region 3-5A meet from Northwestern at Clover Thursday night. Clover won the girls event by a score of 119-51. They toppled Northwestern 96-74 in the boys event.
Comments