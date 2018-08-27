Fort Mill High School student arrested over Instagram posts, police say

Police arrested a Fort Mill High School student Monday after the student allegedly made threats of violence against the school on Instagram, authorities said.
The suspect is a 15 year-old male student, said Maj Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.
“No one was injured and the school community was not in danger” Zachary said.
The name of the student was not released.
The student was charged as a juvenile with the offense of “student threats” and released to the custody of his parents, Zachary said.
Instagram is social media platform owned by Facebook that allows users to post photos and videos. The school resource officer and detectives from the department investigated Monday after police were alerted to posts about potential violence at the school Zachary said.
“The threat was general violence at the school “ Zachary said.
Details about what violence the student threatened against others at school was not released.
