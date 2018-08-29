South Pointe High in Rock Hill hosts college night

More than 500 students and family members attended a college fair and open house hosted on Aug. 28 at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, S.C.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service