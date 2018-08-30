Rock Hill man accused of shooting gun, threatening woman after SWAT incident

A Rock Hill man who police say fired a shot after pointing a gun at his girlfriend is accused of assault and refusing to surrender.

John Michael Lefler, 40, is charged with first-degree domestic violence, pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a weapon inside a residence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains jailed without bond.

Police were called late Sunday to a home on Ebenezer Avenue Extension, where they found the injured victim in the front yard, a Rock Hill Police Department report states. Lefler was inside the home and refused to come out, police said.

Officers called the police department SWAT team to assist. Lefler surrendered as SWAT officers arrived to enter the home, said Lt. Michael Chavis.

Police investigated and found that a gun had been fired inside the home, officers said.

The victim was not shot; the extent of her injuries is unclear.

A suspect can be charged with first-degree domestic violence after “great bodily injury” to the victim, under state law. A conviction for first-degree domestic violence carries up to 10 years in prison.