Carowinds to open new ‘double launch’ roller coaster, hotel for 2019 season

Carowinds announced plans Thursday for construction of a new "double launch" roller coaster, "Copperhead Strike" which will stretch more than half-a-mile. The theme park will also build a hotel and restaurant.
