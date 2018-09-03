High school roundup: Nation Ford volleyball keeps on trucking along, undefeated

VOLLEYBALL
Nation Ford wins twice
Nation Ford picked up a pair of wins in a quad match Thursday night at Nation Ford. The Falcons toppled River Bluff and Lexington by identical scores of 2-0.
Against River Bluff, they won 25-23 and 25-12. In the Lexington match, Nation Ford won by scores of 27-25 and 25-16. Nation Ford is 14-0 on the year.
Rock Hill 3, Blythewood 2
Rock Hill edged Blythewood 3-2 in a non-region match at Rock Hill Thursday night.
Rock Hill won the first two sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-13, but Blythewood countered with wins of 25-23 and 25-18 to tie the match. Rock Hill fell behind 13-6 in the fifth and deciding set, but rallied and pulled out a 17-15 win to close out the match.
Rock Hill is 6-5 on the year.
Clover 3, York 1
Clover toppled York 3-1 in a non-region match at Clover Thursday night. Clover is 3-1 on the year, while York falls to 0-4.
Northwestern drops a pair
Northwestern lost a pair of non-region matches at a quad match at Nation Ford Thursday night. The Trojans fell 2-1 to Lexington and were later defeated by River Bluff 2-0.
In the Lexington match, Northwestern lost the first set 27-25, but rebounded for a 26-24 win in the second set. Lexington closed out the match with a 25-13 win in the third set.
River Bluff won the first game against Northwestern by a count of 25-21. They ended the match with a 25-14 decision in game two. Northwestern is 3-6 on the year.
Lancaster 3, Chester 0
Lancaster defeated Chester 3-0 in a non-region match at Chester Thursday night. Lancaster is 2-4 on the year, while Chester is 0-5.
Buford 3, Lewisville 1
Buford toppled Lewisville 3-1 in a Region 4-2A match at Buford Thursday night.
Buford won the first game 25-21, but Lewisville tied it with a 25-18 win in the second game. Buford won the next two games by scores of 25-22 and 25-20 to close out the match. Lewisville is 1-1 overall and 1-1 in region play.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Rock Hill 4, South Pointe 2
Rock Hill defeated South Pointe 4-2 in a non-region match at South Pointe Thursday afternoon. Rock Hill is 2-1 on the year.
GIRLS’ GOLF
York 214, South Pointe 260
York defeated South Pointe by 46 strokes in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Thursday afternoon. Holley Mitchell of York carded a 48 to earn medalist honors for the match. York is 2-2 overall 1-0 in region play.
York - Holley Mitchell 48, Lani Hughes 53, Tayler Mitchell 56, Kylie O’Mara 57.
South Pointe - Logan Hamel 56, Kyndall Graham 67, Kate Buckle 67, Paris Bates 70.
Comments