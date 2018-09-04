SC’s Craig Melvin gets big promotion at NBC’s Today Show

Columbia’s own Craig Melvin is getting a big promotion.
The Columbia High School graduate on Tuesday was named a weekday anchor on NBC’s Today Show, ascending to a starring role on one of America’s most-watched morning shows.
The former WIS TV reporter and anchor had been anchoring MSNBC Live on weekdays while making frequent appearances as a national correspondent on the Today Show.
Late last month, the 39-year-old Melvin stepped down from a third role as co-anchor of the Saturday edition of the Today Show – a gig he had held for more than three years.
The new job will put him in front of the Today Show’s more than 4 million viewers every weekday.
Melvin previously was a top candidate for a Today Show anchor seat late last year, when NBC fired longtime anchor Matt Lauer amid a sexual-harassment scandal. The network ultimately promoted Hoda Kotb to the job instead.
