High school roundup: Fort Mill wins hat-trick of volleyball matches

VOLLEYBALL
Rock Hill 3, Indian Land 1
Rock Hill defeated Indian Land 3-1 in a non-region match at Rock Hill Wednesday night.
The Bearcats won the opening set 25-16 and followed with a 25-17 win in set two. Indian Land won the third set 25-18, before Rock Hill closed out the match with a 25-14 win in the fourth set. Rock Hill is 7-5 on the year, while Indian Land is 8-3.
Nation Ford wins twice
Nation Ford won a pair of matches in a non-region tri-match at Blythewood Wednesday night.
They defeated both Blythewood and Covenant Day by scores of 2-0. Nation Ford is 16-0 on the year.
Fort Mill wins three
Fort Mill won three non-region matches earlier in the week.
The Yellow Jackets opened the week by defeating Spring Valley 3-0 at Fort Mill on Tuesday night.
Fort Mill won by scores of 26-24, 25-18, and 25-10. Julianna Crane led Fort Mill with 11 kills and Grayson Smith added seven. She also had three service aces. Macy Axton had 18 assists, while Gianna Cespedes recorded 11.
On Wednesday night the Yellow Jackets won a pair of matches in a tri-match at Westwood. They toppled Westwood 2-1 and defeated Dutch Fork 2-0.
In the Westwood match, Fort Mill won the first game 25-23, but Westwood tied it with a 25-8 decision in the second game. Fort Mill won the match with a 25-20 win in the third set.
Crane led Fort Mill with 11 kills and Lauren Ambrose added eight kills. Cespedes had 14 assists, while Axton added 12 assists.
Fort Mill won against Dutch Fork by scores of 25-16 and 25-23.
Ambrose and Crane led the way with five and four kills respectively. Cespedes and Axton got nine and six assists respectively. Meg Swartout recorded five blocks in the win. Fort Mill is 7-4 on the year.
Gaffney 2, Northwestern 1
Gaffney edged Northwestern 2-1 in a non-region tri-match at Northwestern Tuesday night. The Trojans won the opening set 25-17, but Gaffney responded with wins of 25-18 and 26-16 in the next two sets to win the match. Northwestern is 3-7 on the year.
Gaffney 2, South Pointe 0
Gaffney defeated South Pointe 2-0 in a non-region tri-match at Northwestern Tuesday night.
Gaffney won by scores of 25-15 and 25-17. South Pointe is 1-5 on the year.
Lewisville 3, Lee Central 0
Lewisville defeated Lee Central in a Region 4-AA match at Richburg Tuesday night. The Lions won by scores of 25-8, 25-10, and 25-20 as they improved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in region play.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Weddington wins Trojan Invitational
Weddington won the Trojan Invitational Saturday morning at Northwestern over a seven team field. Weddington’s team score was 24, Fort Mill was second with 56 points.
TEAM SCORES
1. Weddington 24, 2. Fort Mill 56, 3. Northwestern 68, 4. York 129, 5. Dutch Fork 130, 6. South Pointe 153, 7. Clover 160.
Top 10 individual results
1. Carson Mann (Weddington) 17:26.97, 2. Mason Thomas (Northwestern) 17.27.70, 3. Haden Miller (Weddington) 17:29.48, 4. Joseph Lowther (Weddington) 17:36.31), 5. Dane Dobleske (Fort Mill) 17:39.87, 6. Chase Barajas (Weddington) 17:42.92, 7. Dalton Jones (Fort Mill) 17:43.68, 8. Mica Gilpatrick (York) 17:46.82, 9. Joshuah Sinkler (South Pointe) 17:48.74, 10. Alex Perez (Weddington) 17:49.13.
Other area runners
11. Jacob Dawson (Fort Mill) 17:51.23, 12. Bailey Nichols (Northwestern) 17:54.13, 13. Nolan Robbins (Northwestern) 17:56.14, 16. Thomas Long (Fort Mill) 18:11.72, 17. Aiden McNeill (Fort Mill) 18:15.21, 18. Brandon Burns (York) 18:15.61, 19. Aiden Constantine (Fort Mill) 18:23.05, 20. Evan Crockford (Northwestern) 18:28.50, 21. Gryffin Slater (Northwestern) 18:38.76, 23. Drew Jackson (Clover) 18:56.85, 24. Justin Jackson (Northwestern)19:04.83, 25. Ben Allen (Fort Mill) 19:06.77, 27. Eric Mitchell (South Pointe) 19:17.22, 30. Micah Andrews (York County Homeschool) 19:45.81, 31. Joseph Ward (York County Homeschool) 19:56.01, 32. Reade Ward (York County Home School) 19:58.05, 33. Cade Brandon (York) 20:03.16, 34. Chris Bessman (Clover) 20:03.54, 36. Jeremy Ogle (Clover) 20:17.04, 37. Rafael Guerra (South Pointe) 20:25.63, 38. Marvin Kearley (York) 20:32.63, 39. Daniel Gooding (Clover) 20:38.87, 40. Raymound Hasty (Clover) 21:17.92, 41. Josh Taylor (York) 21:27.25, 43. Damien Scalfani (Clover) 21:37.09, 44. Matthew Howle (South Pointe) 21:57.41, 45. Garrett Brown (South Pointe) 22:46.42,46. Bailey Scism (York) 23:28.10, 47. Caleb Hensely (Clover) 25:51.54.
GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Weddington wins Trojan Invitational
Weddington won the Trojan Invitational Saturday morning at Northwestern over a seven team field.
Weddington’s team score was 25. Fort Mill was second with 61 points.
TEAM SCORES
1. Weddington 25, 2. Fort Mill 61, 3. Dutch Fork 65, 4. York County Home School, 5. Northwestern 126, 6. Clover, 7. York 159.
Top 10 individual results
1. Anna Brown (Weddington) 20:18.39, 2. Nico Brown (Weddington) 20:36.85, 3. Alyx Beausoleil (Weddington)20:42.00, 4. Brianna Hartley (Dutch Fork) 20:51.16, 5. Anna Ritter (Weddington) 20:53.95, 6. Abby Dawson (Fort Mill) 21:02.34, 7. Raina Andrews (York County Home School) 21:15.27, 8. Molly Passmore (Fort Mill) 21:21.25, 9. Avery Shope (York County Home School) 21:31.49, 10. Lauren Devaney (Dutch Fork) 21:34.20
Other area runners
12. Delanie Mellon (Northwestern) 21:50.38, 13. Mary Drolet (Fort Mill) 21:56.69, 15. Genesis Simpson (Fort Mill) 22:09.12, 16. Piper Grant (Northwestern) 22:14.27, 19. Charlotte Anderson (Fort Mill) 22:49.09, 20. Lauren Childers (York) 22:55.61, 21. Chloe Mumaw (York) 22:57.08, 24. Amanda Padillo (Northwestern) 23:57.56, 26. Rylynn Strelick (Fort Mill) 23:35.10, 27. Campbell Coverdale (Clover) 24:17.34, 28. Julia Berry (York County Home School) 24:30.42, 29. Rylie Frascht (Clover) 24:32.01, 30. Riley Shope (York County Home School) 24:32.33, 31. Alexandra Rolf (Clover) 24:57.45, 32. London Horne (South Pointe) 24:57.88, 33. Maggie Wilson (Clover) 25:01.06, 34. Addison Neuffer (Clover) 25:10.02, 35. Camryn Guest (Northwestern)25:214.68, 36. Kaitlyn McBee (Clover) 25:15.00, 37. Abby Knabenshue (Clover)25:30.46, 38. Anagrace Prevette (York County Home School)25:47.59, 39. Angie Mendoza (York) 25:56.59, 40. Victoria Burgess (York) 26:12.34, 41. Madeline White (South Pointe)26:19.77, 42. Addison Creagh (South Pointe)26:25.86, 43. Grace Gresham South Pointe 26:44.98, 44, Kaitlin Marquis (Northwestern) 27:17.05, 45. Eva Hinkleman York 31:03.70, 46. Pressley Roby-Mayner (York) 32:49.65.
