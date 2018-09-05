Student charged after gun found at high school in Rock Hill, police say

A student at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill was arrested Wednesday after a loaded gun was found in his book bag, police said.

No one was injured, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Tony Alexander Lopez, 18, is charged as an adult with carrying a gun on school grounds and is in the Rock Hill jail awaiting a bond hearing. The gun, loaded, was a 9 millimeter Glock, Bollinger said.

The Rock Hill police officer assigned to the school as a resource officer was told about the student having the gun after it was apparently shown to others on campus, Bollinger said.

SIGN UP

Police found no threats were made at the school, officers said.

SHARE COPY LINK Sullivan Middle School student parent Florence Aaron talks about the threat another student made Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, to "shoot up the school" including students and staff, according to police. The student was charged with disturbing schools.

It is unclear what grade Lopez is in at Northwestern.

Efforts to obtain comment from Rock Hill school district officials about disciplinary measures against Lopez were unsuccessful.

Check back for updates on this story.