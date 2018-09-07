York shooting victim wants answers from suspect

One of the shooting victims wounded by a suspect who later shot himself at a store in York, South Carolina wants to know why the suspect shot him. Qdarius Hamer, 25, was shot in the shoulder with a shotgun.
