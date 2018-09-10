How much rain could the Carolinas expect from Hurricane Florence?

Counties along the central North Carolina coast could see more than 12 inches of rain later this week, if Hurricane Florence stays on its current “probable” path, according to the National Hurricane Center.

None of the state’s 100 counties will be spared hurricane-related precipitation, but the worst of it will start at Onslow and Cateret counties and move inland, into Jones, Duplin, Greene, Craven and Pitt counties, according to National Hurricane Center maps.

In those areas, predictions call for 10 to nearly 12.5 inches of rain by Monday, Sept. 17. Northern coastal counties will likely all see more than nine inches, experts predict.

Raleigh, too, could see 9 inches, forecast maps shows.

Charlotte will be on one of the hurricane’s border areas, with 2 to 3.5 inches of rain in northern parts of Mecklenburg County.

And all this will be accompanied by tropical hurricane-force winds that could knock down trees and cut electric power, NOAA says.

The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Monday showed Hurricane Florence's track shifting slightly north, placing landfall anywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Virginia. It's could be a Category 4 at landfall, NHC says.

South Carolina rain totals will be largely in the 1 to 1.5 inch rain, the National Hurricane Center is reporting.

The National Weather Service is predicting the center of Florence will hit the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday.

Florence is forecast to become a major hurricane Monday morning, “and is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday,” said the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane-force winds are extending 25 miles out from the center “and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles,” said the National Hurricane Center.

The maximum sustained winds in the hurricane have increased to nearly 105 mph, with gusts reach higher, says the National Weather Service.

“There is an increasing risk of coastal storm surge flooding and freshwater flooding from heavy prolonged rain when the hurricane approaches the U.S.,” said a NOAA tweet on Monday.

“While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location and magnitude of these impacts, interest at the coast and inland from South Carolina into the mid-Atlantic region should closely monitor the progress of Florence,” said a NOAA statement.