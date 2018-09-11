McMaster lifts evacuation order for 3 coastal SC counties

Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted the evacuation order for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties, with the exception of Edisto Beach.

McMaster lifted the evacuation orders Tuesday as projections showed Hurricane Florence moving further north.

McMaster also moved up the planned lane reversal on Interstate 26 to facilitate evacuations from elsewhere on the coast. That lane reversal went into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Mandatory evacuations for five other counties — Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown and Horry — remain in effect, McMaster said at a press briefing.

Asked whether additional evacuation orders could be lifted, McMaster said: “Everything is possible. ... This storm — they say, they are telling us — is very unpredictable. Once it gets here, it might stay for a while. It might not leave, which means we’re going to have some flooding. We know that for sure.”

Asked to respond to South Carolinians who say he issued evacuation orders prematurely, McMaster said: “This is a very dangerous hurricane, and we do not want to gamble with a single life of a single South Carolinian.”

The governor stressed Hurricane Florence is still “dangerous and unpredictable,” with a force that could rival Hugo in size and strength.

“We try to operate on the very best and latest information, with precision so as not to inconvenience people when it’s not necessary to do so,” McMaster said. “But, also, to be sure that our people are out of harm’s way and that we’ve exercised all the logistical implications.”

Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston Jr., the head of the S.C. National Guard, added it takes 36 to 48 hours to evacuate the coast.

“A storm can make a change in two to three hours that is unpredictable,” Livingston said. “So, as the governor says, we have to err on the side of caution to make sure all of our citizens are safe. And one life is not worth an economic advantage somewhere else. So inconvenience is part of the hurricane response, but so is caution.”

Many South Carolinians are evacuating.

The state Transportation Department said it is seeing three times as much traffic on I-26 as normal due to the evacuation, said transportation head Christy Hall.

Two highways in Beaufort County — U.S. 278 and 21 — were being considered for a lane reversal on Monday. However, those plans were dropped as the evacuation order was lifted Tuesday.

Also, state offices will re-open on Wednesday in Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. Schools are also authorized to reopen in those counties, but Beaufort County’s emergency management division announced schools there will remain closed indefinitely.

South Carolina also will receive federal assistance after President Donald Trump approved a federal emergency declaration for the Palmetto State.

On Monday, McMaster ordered residents of eight coastal counties to evacuate.





Eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 were set to be reversed Tuesday to facilitate the evacuation of up to a million people from the coast. Lanes on U.S. 501 from Myrtle Beach also were reversed to allow traffic to leave the coast on all lanes of the road.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Florence had maximum sustained winds of about 139 mph and gusts of 167 mph, said the National Hurricane Center.

Both hurricane and storm-surge watches cover the area from Edisto Beach north to the North Carolina-Virginia border, according to a statement issued Tuesday. A storm-surge watch means the possibility of “life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland” over the next 48 hours.

A “probable” track of Hurricane Florence continues to show the storm hitting the North Carolina coast sometime Thursday night or early Friday. Though, it appears landfall is edging north of Wilmington toward the Outer Banks, according to the latest maps issued by the National Weather Service.

John Quagliariello from the National Weather Service in Columbia, however, stressed a landfall along the S.C. coast is still possible.

“There is some concern residents in evacuation zones will see the track and think the storm will not pose a threat,” Quagliariello said. “But it’s important to remember the impacts of this hurricane will extend far beyond where it makes landfall. Hurricane-force winds, storm surge inundation, again, are all possible in the watch area.”

Additionally, Hurricane Florence is expected to slow as it approaches the coast, producing significant rainfall, leading to flooding north and south of its track.

“This is a very dangerous storm. It could even be Category 5 by the time it gets here,” McMaster cautioned. “People need to be careful. Better to be safe than sorry,” saying people all across the state need to be on alert.

“We don’t know how far the winds and the rain will go,” McMaster said.