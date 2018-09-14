Lancaster under storm watch; ‘catastrophic’ rain possible for York, Chester in storm

York, Chester and Lancaster counties are expected to begin getting pummeled with as much as 12 inches of rain and tropical force winds from Hurricane Florence on Friday.

Emergency officials are concerned that the latest forecast possibility, which calls for up to 12 inches of rain in some areas through Sunday, could include spots inside the storm with even more rain.

Residents in all three counties should expect to lose power and potentially be without service for days; the storm may bring widespread power line damage, local and National Weather Service officials said.

All three counties are under a Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday.

Forecast information Friday morning used the terms “life-threatening” to describe potential flooding.

“There are probably going to be pockets inside the storm, because we are on the north side of the expected eye path, that see even more rain,” said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management Director Friday morning.

“We are getting information now that uses the term ‘catastrophic rain.’ We are digging in and taking care of people, and preparing for tonight and Saturday when it will get worse,” Murphy said.

Several Chester residents stayed at shelters at Lewisville Middle School and Chester Middle School Thursday night, Murphy said.

Lancaster County was placed under a Tropical Storm Watch Friday morning. One shelter opens in Lancaster County Friday afternoon

York County will open three shelters at noon Friday.

Police, fire, and emergency officials in York County are bracing for northern bands of the storm that bring extremely heavy rain, officials said.

“The eye will be close to us on the south,” Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management director, said Friday morning at 7 a.m.

High wind and heavy rain late Friday and Saturday is expected, Haynes said, with flooding almost a certainty.

The forecast from the National Weather Service shows bands of 10 to 12 inches of rain possible in Lancaster though Indian Land, and Rock Hill and Fort Mill.

Bands to the west, that cover eastern Chester County and central/northern York County including Lake Wylie, show rains of between eight to 10 inches, according to the map.

Western York County and western Chester County are in a band that shows around six to eight inches of rain, the map shows.

Check back for updates.