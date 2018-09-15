Hurricane Florence winds cause tree to fall on Ebenzer Avenue house in Rock Hill, SC

Nicole Sanchez and her four kids were okay, but their house on Ebenezer Ave. extension in Rock Hill, S.C., was not okay after a tree fell on it early Saturday morning, Sept. 15, 2018. The outer band of Hurricane Florence reached the area late Friday.
Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.

