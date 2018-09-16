Sunday update: Around 10,000 without power in York, Chester, Lancaster; trees down

About 10,000 customers were without power Sunday morning after overnight winds and rain from Florence continued in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties.

Duke Energy reported more than 3,000 outages in York County and 3,500 in Lancaster County, with almost 1,000 in Chester County.

The city of Rock Hill utilities reported 1,330-plus customers without power.

Close to 1,000 electrical cooperative customers were without power, with most of those affected in Lancaster County.

Damage reports from overnight Saturday into Sunday included a tree damaging a roof at a residential car center in Lancaster County near Heath Springs. No one was hurt officials said.

Around Rock Hill police and fire crews responded to seven downed trees, power lines in the road in two locations.

Patrol Division overnight responded to numerous trees down calls. Two examples of trees in houses in Rock Hill. No injuries reported in any of our houses struck by trees in the city. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/vqcRCIaiGn — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) September 16, 2018

Chester County had two electrical transformer fires but no one was injured in either incident, said Eddie Murphy, emergency management director.

There was localized flooding of low areas off Saluda Street in the city of Chester and a couple other areas near downtown but nothing that required any rescue efforts, Murphy said.

Chester County had several trees and power lines down around the county but no injuries were reported in those incidents, Murphy said. Officls expect utility crews to start restoration efforts now that the sun is up Sunday, Murphy said.

“We got lucky so far,” Murphy said. “We didn’t have to make any rescues and we have no loss of life that we know of.”

Rain and wind continued Sunday morning but is expected to lessen during the day, officials said.





Check back for updates on this developing story.