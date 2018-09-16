York County man was dealing meth on a moped, police said

A Rock Hill man driving a moped was charged late Friday by police in York with felony drug dealing, police said.

Daniel Dewayne Hubbard, 32, is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute.

York Police Department officers said they saw him throw a bag filled with the drug during a police pursuit, said Andy Robinson, York Police Department chief.

A patrol officer tried to stop Hubbard, who was driving a moped, on Dolly Street in York, reports show. The officer saw Hubbard “driving all over the road,” an incident report shows.

SIGN UP

The officer tried to stop Hubbard, but the suspect drove on to Oklahoma Street, police said. The officer followed him with blue lights and siren, according to the report.

Hubbard threw a bag, that police later said later contained meth, during a foot chase, officers said.

The officer was able to detain Hubbard at the back of a home and retrieve the drugs, the report stated.

Hubbard was booked into the York County jail Saturday and remains held there under a $25,500 bond, records show.