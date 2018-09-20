High school roundup: York wins cross-country meets, NaFo volleyball still unbeaten

VOLLEYBALL
Nation Ford 3, Northwestern 0
Nation Ford defeated Northwestern 3-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday night. Nation Ford won by scores of 25-22, 25-13, and 25-23. The Falcons are 19-0 overall and 3-0 in the region. Northwestern is 5-8 in all games and 1-1 in region action.
Rock Hill 3, Clover 1
Rock Hill defeated Clover 3-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Tuesday night. Cindy Elder’s Bearcats won by scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-23. Rock Hill is 8-7 overall and 1-1 in region play. Clover is 5-4 in all games and 0-3 in the region.
South Pointe 3, Richland Northeast 1
South Pointe defeated Richland Northeast 3-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Richland Northeast Tuesday night.
The Stallions won the first game 25-18, and took a 2-0 lead with a 25-18 win in game two. Richland Northeast won the third game 25-20, before South Pointe won the fourth game with a 25-19 score to close out the match.
Karina Petrovich, Kayt Houston, Halle Wilson and Sydney Westphal led the Stallions’ effort. South Pointe is 3-5 in all games and 2-0 in the region. They are in first place in the region.
Indian Land 3, Keenan 0
Indian Land topped Keenan 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Tuesday night. The Warriors won by scores of 25-4, 26-7, and 25-11. Indian Land is 10-4 overall and 2-0 in region play. They are in first place in the region.
Lewisville 3, York Prep 0
Lewisville defeated York Prep 3-0 in a non-region match at Richburg Tuesday night.
Camden 3, Chester 0
Camden toppled Chester 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Tuesday night. Chester is winless in eight outings this season.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
York 4, Ridge View 3
York broke a 3-3 tie with a win in the number one doubles and edged Ridge View in a Region 3-4A match at Ridge View Tuesday afternoon.
Ally Morales got the Cougars started with a win in the number one singles. Breonna Moss made it 2-0 with a victory in the number two singles. Ridge View tied the match with wins in the number three and four singles.
Mia Kimbrell gave York a 3-2 lead with a win in the number five singles, but Ridge View won the number two doubles to tie the count. The Cougars’ number one doubles team of Morales and Moss won their match to secure the win.
Northwestern 6, Rock Hill 0
Northwestern won every match played and defeated Rock Hill 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon. The Trojans are 2-0 in region play.
Richland Northeast 4, South Pointe 2
Richland Northeast defeated South Pointe 4-2 in a Region 3-4A match Tuesday afternoon at Richland Northeast.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Clover 222, Rock Hill 241
Clover topped Rock Hill by 19 strokes in a Region 3-5A match at River Hills Golf Club Tuesday afternoon. Rock Hill’s Katie Warner carded a 47 to earn medalist honors for the match.
Clover - Mallory Dover 53, Teryn Dalton 53, Ginger Pitts 56, Madi Hawley 62, Chloe Moser 62.
Rock Hill - Katie Warner 47, Choe Goodwin 62, Annie Kilpa 66, Alexis Walker 66, Caroline Lee 66.
Clover is 4-1 overall on the year.
GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
York wins five-way meet
York won a five-way non-region meet at Lancaster Tuesday afternoon.
York scored 39 points with Richland Northeast finishing second with 46. Buford (71), York Prep (74), and Lancaster (117) completed the field. Lauren Childers of York was the individual winner in a time of 21:59.
Top-20 finishers
1. Lauren Childers (York) 21:59, 2. Chloe Mumaw (York) 22:06, 3. Peden Robinson (York Prep) 22:35, 4. Catherine Snuffer (Buford) 24:27, 5. Victoria Burgess (York) 24:44, 6. Kierra Gabriel (Richland Northeast) 24:56, 7. Tiana Salas (Richland Northeast) 25:33, 8. Savanna King (Richland Northeast) 25:39, 9. Angie Mendoza (York) 25:48, 10. Juliette Maxfield (Richland Northeast) 26:01, 11. Savannah Johansen (York Prep) 26:15, 12. Alaina Hebert (York Prep) 26:22, 13. Destinee Goshorn (Lancaster) 26:55, 14. Autumn Rollings (Buford) 26:57, 15. Margaret Greene (Richland Northeast) 27:36, 16. Sydney Lucas (Buford) 27:44, 17. Rilie Williams (Buford) 27:51, 18. Veronica Kail (Lancaster) 28:30, 19. Sara Margaret Porter (York Prep) 28:40, 20. Kaitlyn Vespe (Buford) 28:42.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
York finishes first in six-way meet
York won a six-way non-region meet at Lancaster Tuesday afternoon.
York’s team total was 27. Richland Northeast was second with 66 points. Lancaster (85), York Prep (101), Buford (127), and North Central (140) completed the field. Micah Gilpatric of York won the individual competition in a time of 17:04.
Top-20 finishers
1. Micah Gilpatric (York) 17:04, 2. Brannon Burns (York) 18:12, 3. Cameron Hoffman (North Central) 18:28, 4. Jared Johansen (York Prep) 19:35, 5. Cade Brandon (York) 19:41, 6. Dylan Sutton (Lancaster) 20:02, 7. Amere Cherry (Richland Northeast) 20:03, 8. Ashton Unsworth (York Prep) 20:12, 9. Marvin Kearley (York) 20:13, 10. Josh Taylor (York) 20:21, 11. Warren Dyches (Buford) 20:38, 12. Luke Groth (Richland Northeast) 20:39, 13. Carl Clemons (Lancaster) 20:58, 14. James Wilcher (Richland Northeast) 21:04, 15. Anthony DeGraw (York) 21:24, 16. Norman Nowell (Richland Northeast) 21:31, 17. Alex Bello Canseco (Richland Northeast) 21:35, 18. Ty Gowen (Richland Northeast) 21:43, 19. Gonzario Torres (York) 21:49, 20. Micah Izzard (Lancaster) 21:55.
SWIMMING
Fort Mill sweeps Northwestern
Fort Mill won both divisions in a Region 3-5A meet with Northwestern Tuesday night. Fort Mill won the girls event 132-37, and claimed the boys’ division with a 126-44 victory.
