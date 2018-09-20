Rock Hill mother seeks bond after charged with homicide by neglect in death of her son

Lakeisha Jackson in court Thursday in York, South Carolina for a bond hearing after her arrest in April 2018 for homicide by child neglect in the death of her 2-year-old son, Miguel Williams.
By
York County region program helps job seekers

Latest News

York County region program helps job seekers

SC Works is a brand of services aimed to help job seekers in South Carolina. The federally-funded organization offers services aimed at helping people enter the workforce or find better jobs and help for employers to fill jobs.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service