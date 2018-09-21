Victim stabbed by ‘intoxicated’ man outside Lancaster restaurant, police say

A man was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital Friday after he was stabbed by a man who was intoxicated outside a Lancaster restaurant, police said.

The suspect is in custody, but has not been charged, said Scott Grant, Lancaster Police Department chief.

The victim was “cut severely” outside the Applebee’s restaurant, but is expected to survive, Grant said.

The stabbing happened around 12:30 a.m.

SIGN UP

“The suspect was intoxicated, and because of the injuries to the victim, we are still trying to determine what led up to the stabbing,” Grant said.

Both persons involved were customers at the restaurant, Grant said. No other customers or employees were hurt, Grant said.

Police have not released the names of the victim and suspect. More information is expected to be released today.