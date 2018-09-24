High school roundup: Bob Jenkins Classic cross country meet set for Oct. 13

CROSS COUNTRY

Bob Jenkins Classic set for Oct. 13





The 2018 Bob Jenkins Memorial 5K Cross Country Open Race is scheduled for Oct. 13 at Northwestern High School.

This year organizers continue to work with Rock Hill Police Department and the Worthy Boys and Girls Camp. All proceeds from the open 5K will benefit the camp. The cross country event starts at 8 a.m. on the same day and course of the Bob Jenkins York County Championships. Stay around after to watch high school runners compete in his memory. Race day registration and packet pickup is the morning of the race at 7 a.m.

“We look forward to continue working with the Worthy Boys and Girls Camp during the event and throughout the year,” said director and scrunners.com Managing Editor John Olson. “Please share the event with friends, family and alumni in the Rock Hill and running community. Making an impact on the youth in the area is something I believe Bob would want us to do.”

For sponsors, team rate for parents and siblings, and other ideas to support the weekend email John jolson@milesplit.com. Registration for the open 5K on the cross country course at this link https://go-greenevents.com/bobjenkinsmemorial5K.

Nation Ford and Northwestern split

Nation Ford and Northwestern split a Region 3-5A meet on Thursday afternoon. Nation Ford won the girls’ event 19-44, while Northwestern won in the boys’ division by a score of 21-40.

VOLLEYBALL





Nation Ford and Rock Hill give strong showings at the Dorman Invitational





Nation Ford and Rock Hill played in the Dorman Classic in Spartanburg over the weekend.





Nation Ford finished with a record of 4-4 in the two-day event. Nation Ford split a pair of matches with Lexington. They defeated Porter-Gaud, Byrnes, and St. Joseph’s, while losing to Wando, Dorman, and Pickens. Nation Ford is 23-4 overall on the year.

Rock Hill was 2-4 in the tournament. The Bearcats defeated Bishop England and Sullivan East, while losing to Byrnes, Lexington, St. Joseph’s and Ashley Hall. Rock Hill is now 10-12 on the year.

Fort Mill 3, Rock Hill 2





Fort Mill defeated Rock Hill 3-2 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Thursday night.





The Yellow Jackets won the opening game 26-24 and took a 2-0- lead with a 25-16 win in game two. Rock Hill rebounded with wins of 25-13 and 25-21 in the next two games to tie the match. Fort Mill won the fifth and deciding game 15-10.





Lauren Ambrose led the Yellow Jackets with 21 kills. Julia Crane had 16 kills and 30 digs. Madison Arnette added 21 digs. Macy Axton recorded 26 assists, and Gianna Cespedes added 22 assists. Fort Mill is 9-5 overall and 2-1 in the region. Rock Hill is 1-2 in region play.

Clover 3, Northwestern 1





Clover topped Northwestern 3-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Thursday night.





The Blue Eagles won the opening set 25-19 and made it 2-0 with a 25-21 win in the second set. Northwestern came back with a 25-21 victory in the third set, but Clover closed out the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.





Jamie Allen led the Blue Eagles with 12 kills, and Ann Frisk added eight kills. Adrienne Ehrnschweder recorded 17 assists and Brooklyn Gunn had 12 assists. Mary Grace Hopkins had five kills and three blocks, while Maddie Strader had five kills and three aces. Clover is 6-4 overall and 1-3 in region play. Northwestern is 5-9 in all games and 1-2 in region action.

South Pointe 3, Lancaster 0





South Pointe defeated Lancaster 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Thursday night. The Stallions are 4-5 overall and 3-0- in the region. Lancaster is 0-5 overall and 0-2 in region action.

Indian Land 3, Camden 0

Indian Land toppled Camden 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Camden Thursday night.





The Warriors won 25-18, 25-16, and 25-23. Indian Land is 11-4 overall and 3-0 in region action.

Fairfield Central 3, Chester 1





Fairfield Central defeated Chester 3-1 in a Region 4-3A match at Winnsboro Thursday night. The Cyclones are 0-11 overall and winless in four outings in the region.

Lewisville 3, Pageland Central 0





Lewisville defeated Pageland Central 3-0 in a Region 4-2A match at Lewisville Thursday night.





GIRLS’ TENNIS





York 4, Westwood 2





York defeated Westwood 4-2 in a Region 3-4A match at York Thursday afternoon.





Westwood took a 1-0 lead with a win in the number one singles, but York’s Breonna Moss won the number two doubles to tie the match. Westwood won the number there singles, but York got a win from Emily Knight in the number four singles to tie it at 2-2. Mia Kimbrell won the number five singles for a 3-2 York cushion.





York’s number two doubles team of Anthonella Mendoza and Olivia Caulder earned a win to finish the match. The Cougars are 3-0 in region play.

Nation Ford 6, Clover 0





Nation Ford won every match played and defeated Clover 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Thursday afternoon. The Falcons are 4-1 on the year.

GIRLS’ GOLF





Rock Hill 209, Northwestern 228





Rock Hill defeated Northwestern by 19 strokes in a Region 3-5A match at Waterford Golf Club Thursday afternoon. Katie Warner of Rock Hill carded a 41 to claim medalist honors for the match. Northwestern is 6-5 overall on the year.

Rock Hill - Katie Warner 41, Chloe Goodwin 52, Annie Kilpa 63, Alexis Walker 63.





Northwestern - Morgan Neelands 53, Sofie Kemp 55, Haley Brinkley 57, Ryleigh Guyton 63.

York 203, Rock Hill 223





York defeated Rock Hill by 20 strokes in a non-region match at Spring Lake Country Club Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars are 4-3 on the year.

Katie Warner of Rock Hill fired a 40 to earn medalist honors for the match.





York - Holley Mitchell 46, Lani Hughes 50, Kylie O’Mara 53, Tayler Mitchell 54.





Rock Hill - Katie Werner 40, Chloe Godwin 53, Caroline Lee 65, Carolina Mayfield 65.