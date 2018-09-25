York County mom jailed after newborn tests positive for drugs, police say

A York County mother, who avoided prison on drug charges last month, was arrested Tuesday after her newborn baby tested positive for drugs, police said.

Brandi Michelle Eades, 26, is charged with felony child neglect.

The infant tested positive for cocaine, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Eades also tested positive for cocaine and opioids, a police incident report stated.

The baby was born in mid-August, deputies said.





Eades was one of 11 people who faced felony drug charges in May, after a raid on a Leach Road home west of Rock Hill.

On Aug. 31, Eades pleaded guilty to cocaine distribution in the May arrest. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with a five-year prison sentence suspended, court records show.

Eades was also placed on 30 months of probation, records show.

It is unclear if probation officials and prosecutors will seek to revoke her probation and push to have Eades serve the five-year suspended prison sentence.