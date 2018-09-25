Fugitive York County mom arrested; sons ages 4 and 1 tested positive for drugs

A fugitive York County mom already on probation, whose preschool-age sons tested positive for cocaine and amphetamines, was found and arrested in Rock Hill Monday, police said.

Karla Pace Ashe, 44, was found by Rock Hill Police department officers , York County deputies said.

Deputies have for months had a warrant for Ashe’s arrest on charges of felony child neglect, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had been seeking Ashe since May, when her two sons, ages 4 and 1, tested positive for drugs, according to a sheriff’s office report.

SIGN UP

Ashe had been living near Clover, when the children were tested during an investigation by the S.C. Department of Social Services, the report states.

Ashe is on 18 months of probation. She pleaded guilty in March to charges including burglary, conspiracy and theft, court records show.

A two-year prison sentence was suspended at the time she pleaded guilty, records show.

It is unknown if York County prosecutors and South Carolina probation agents will seek to revoke Ashe’s probation.

Ashe is being held at the York County jail on a $5,000 bond for the child neglect charge, records show.