Rock Hill felon, who ran from agents, charged with guns, dealing fentanyl, cocaine

A Rock Hill man with two drug convictions is accused of dealing fentanyl and cocaine and possessing guns after he ran from a traffic stop, police said.

Marques Quantez Heath, 34, was arrested late Tuesday by York County drug agents, records show.

Heath is charged with seven weapon charges, including possession of a sawed-off shotgun and a rifle. He is barred by law from possessing guns because of past felony convictions, including drug trafficking. He is also charged with possession of fentanyl and crack with intent to distribute, records show.

Heath was stopped on Heckle Boulevard by agents of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit late Tuesday. Police saw Heath driving, yet knew he had no license, according to a police report.

Heath got out of a truck he was driving and ran from police, but was caught, said Marvin Brown, commander of the drug unit.

in Heath’s vehicle, police found 810 fentanyl pills and fentanyl patches, the report stated. Fentanyl is a strong opioid, illegal to have without a prescription.

Police also found more than three grams of crack cocaine and two scales, the report states.

They also found a rifle and several handguns, officers said.

Heath was also charged with resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license, police and court records show.

Heath has past convictions for drug trafficking and assault and battery from a 2017 shooting, police and court records show.

Heath is being held at the York County detention Center without bond.