York County felon hid drugs in child’s lunchbox, had illegal gun, cops say

A convicted York County felon was found with a gun and charged with drug trafficking after meth was hidden in a child’s lunchbox, police said.

Jerome Robert Ledford, 40, was charged Wednesday with trafficking methamphetamine and other offenses after a traffic stop on Alexander Love Highway in York, according to a report from the York County Sheriff’s office.

Ledford also is charged with possession of heroin, amphetamines and marijuana with intent to distribute; violation of prescription drug laws; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and illegal carrying of a pistol.

Ledford was stopped by agents with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit after a traffic infraction, the report said.

In a search of the vehicle, police found 15 grams of meth, 22 grams of marijuana, other illegal narcotic pills and drug paraphernalia, including scales and baggies, the incident report stated.

Ledford has four felony drug convictions, for which he served a total of eight years in prison, according to police and York County court records.

As a convicted felon, he is barred from having a gun. Police recovered a Smith and Wesson 40-caliber handgun in the truck he was driving, officers said.

Ledford was released from the York County jail Thursday, after posting $62,000 bond, records show.