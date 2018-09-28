Rock Hill woman tells police boyfriend tried to throw her from third-floor balcony

A Rock Hill man was arrested after he was accused by his girlfriend of poking her and attempting to throw her from a third-floor apartment balcony, police said.

Leonard Colon Harvell, 55, was charged with first-degree domestic violence, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

The victim told officers who responded to an apartment on StoneyPointe Drive around 12:30 p.m. Thursday that Harvell poked her in the face several times, the report states.

Harvell then “attempted to throw her from the third-floor balcony onto the ground,” according to the report.

The woman told police that Harvell is her fiancee.

Harvell told officers he would “never hurt” the victim, but did not deny attempting to throw her from the balcony, police said.

Harvell told officers he did pick the victim up, but immediately set her back down, the report stated.

Harvell told officers he threw a chair and a bicycle off the balcony “in anger,” police said.