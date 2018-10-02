Car hit, victim escapes bullets: Rock Hill man charged in drive-by shooting

A Rock Hill man was charged with attempted murder Monday after a drive-by shooting Sunday outside an apartment complex, police said.

Daniel Brion Gaston, 24, was arrested after the shooting Sunday night on Innsbrook Commons Circle, off West Main Street, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The victim told officers that he was outside, near his car around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, when a man in a vehicle approached and fired several shots at him, Bollinger said.

The suspect escaped before officers arrived.

The victim escaped being hit by the fusillade of bullets, but his car was hit with several gunshots, Bollinger said.

Detectives worked the shooting Monday, then located and charged Gaston with attempting to kill the victim, Bollinger said.

Gaston is being held without bond at the York County jail.