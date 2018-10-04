Here’s what happened in York, Chester, Lancaster high school sports the last 3 days

VOLLEYBALL
Nation Ford 3, Rock Hill 0
Nation Ford toppled Rock Hill 3-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday night.
The Falcons swept the match 25-20, 25-13, and 25-17.
Nation Ford is 29-6 overall and 6-0 in region play, good for first place. Rock Hill is 11-13 in all matches and 2-3 in the region.
Fort Mill 3, Clover 2
Fort Mill defeated Clover 3-2 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Tuesday night.
The Yellow Jackets won the opening game 25-23, but Clover won the second game 25-19 to tie the match. Clover won the third game 30-28 for a 2-1 lead, but Fort Mill countered with a 25-16 win the fourth game to tie the match. Fort Mill won the fifth and deciding game 15-9.
Fort Mill is 12-6 overall and 4-2 in region action. Clover is 9-7 overall and 1-5 in the region.
Northwestern 3, Indian Land 0
Northwestern defeated Indian Land 3-0 in a non-region match at Northwestern Tuesday night. The Trojans are 7-14 overall, while Indian Land is 17-8 in all matches.
Westwood 3, South Pointe 0
Westwood defeated South Pointe 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Tuesday night. The Redhawks swept the Stallions 25-18, 25-20, and 25-22.
South Pointe is 6-7 overall and 5-1 in the region, tied for first place.
Ridge View 3, Lancaster 1
Ridge View topped Lancaster 3-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Tuesday night.
The Bruins won the first game 25-16. Ridge View rebounded and won the next three by scores of 25-16, 25-23, and 28-26. Lancaster is 2-9 overall and 0-5 in the region.
Keenan 3, Chester 1
Keenan defeated Chester 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Tuesday night.
The Cyclones are 0-12 overall and winless in five outings in the region.
Andrew Jackson 3, Lewisville 0
Andrew Jackson defeated Lewisville 3-0 in a Region 4-2A match at Lewisville Tuesday night.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
York wins twice
The York Cougars defeated Richland Northeast and South Pointe in a pair of Region 3-4A matches earlier in the week.
On Monday afternoon they topped South Pointe 5-1 at York, and on Tuesday afternoon they defeated Richland Northeast 5-1 at Richland Northeast.
In the South Pointe match, York fell behind 1-0 after A. C. Carter won the No. 1 singles. York quickly came back. Breonna Moss (No. 2), Mallory Johnson (No. 3), Mia Kimbrell (No. 4), and Emily Knight (No. 5) all won, and York was in front 4-1.
Olivia Caulder and Maggie Ramsey won the No. 2 doubles for York to close out the match.
In the RNE match, Ally Morales gave York a 1-0 lead with a win in the No. 1 singles. After RNE tied with a win in the No. 2 singles York won three straight. Johnson (No. 3), Kimbrell (No. 4), and Knight (No. 5) got singles wins and York had a 4-1 cushion.
York’s number two doubles team of Anthonella Mendoza and Caulder won to give York its final winning margin.
After the two victories, York is 6-0 and in first place in the region.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Fort Mill 217, Clover 225, South Pointe 249
Fort Mill won a pair of matches in a non-region tri-match at River Hills Country Club Wednesday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets edged Clover by eight strokes and beat South Pointe by 32 strokes. Allie Barnes of Fort Mill turned in a 52 to earn medalist honors for the match.
Fort Mill - Allie Barnes 52, Maggie Blackwell 53, Lyric Smith 53, Ava Dalardi 59.
Clover - Mallory Dover 53, Teryn Dalton 53, Madi Hawley 59, Chloe Moser 63.
South Pointe - Logan Hamel 53, Kate Buckley 59, Paris Bates 67, Grace Heyward 70.
York 221, Clover 243
York defeated Clover by 22 strokes in a non-region match at River Hills Country Club Monday afternoon. Holley Mitchell of York carded a 48 to earn medalist honors for the match.
York - Holley Mitchell 48, Taylor Mitchell 54, Kylie O’Mara 58, Lani Hughes 61.
Clover - Mallory Dover 55, Ginger Pitts 59, Chloe Moser 62, Hayley Dixon 67.
GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Indian Land dominates four-way meet
Indian Land placed five runners in the top six and won a four-way non-region meet at Lancaster Tuesday afternoon.
Indian Land’s team score was 17. Buford finished second with Lancaster third and Lewisville fourth.
Hannah Sawyer of Indian Land was the top individual runner in the event.
Top-10
1. Hannah Sawyer (Indian Land) 22:00.00, 2. Mattie-Baile Tripp (Indian Land) 22:06.00, 3. Baileigh Sizemore (Indian Land) 23:00.00, 4. Destinee Goshorn (Lancaster) 23:02.00, 5. Chloe Duernberger (Indian Land) 23:09.00, 6. Sara Valle (Indian Land) 23:18.00, 7. Catherine Snuffer (Buford) 23:24.00, 8. Autumn Rollings (Buford) 25:43.00, 9. Veronica Kail (Lancaster) 25:57.00, 10. Lilee Shrum (Lancaster) 26:54.00.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Indian Land wins five-team meet
Indian Land won a five-way non-region meet at Lancaster Tuesday afternoon.
Indian Land scored 20 points to win by 30 points over second place Lancaster. Andrew Jackson was third, with Buford fourth and Lewisville fifth.
Walker Reeves of Indian Land was the top individual runner in the event.
Top-10
1. Walker Reeves (Indian Land) 17:48.00, 2. Max Yegge (Indian Land) 17:53.00, 3. Ben Elson (Indian Land) 18:19.00, 4. Dylan Sutton (Lancaster) 18:54.00, 5. Jaxon Barringer (Indian Land) 18:55.00, 6. Bryson Ussery (Andrew Jackson) 19:10.00, 7. Cameron Vincent (Andrew Jackson) 19:13.00, 8. Trevor Roof (Lancaster) 19:18.00, 9. Noah Kiger (Indian Land) 19:23.00, 10. Warren Dyches (Buford) 19:44.00.
