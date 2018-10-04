SC cop killed was ‘bravest police officer,’ 30 years on the force, and Air Force vet

Terrence Carraway, the officer killed Wednesday by a shooter in Florence, SC, was being remembered Thursdayas an Air Force veteran and tireless detective who had just celebrated 30 years in law enforcement.

Seven South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot during a call Wednesday afternoon, including two police officers and two sheriff’s deputies with serious injuries, reported The State.

Carraway was an officer with the Florence Police Department.

“I want you to pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer I have ever known,” Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler told media outlets at the shooting scene, according to WLTX. “Today marks a horrible day, I lost a good friend of mine, my friend for 30 years.”

Florence County officials told TV station WPDE Carraway was pronounced dead at a hospital, and an autopsy is to be performed Thursday.





Carraway was recently recognized for 30 years of service with the police department, reported McClatchy.

He was 52 and lived in Darlington, which is 11 miles northwest of Florence, reports TV station WMBF.

Carraway was an Air Force veteran of the 315th Airlift Wing stationed out of Charleston Air Force Base, according to a Facebook post by the command. The post said Carraway retired as a Technical Sergeant.

One responder to the post, Steven G. Smith, said Carraway was an “awesome” mentor.”

Carraway’s Facebook page shows that he loved the Oakland Raiders and was a fan of motorcycles.

The Copperheads Motorcycle Club announced late Wednesday the group would be riding in Carraway’s procession “to honor his life and sacrifice”; the group was inviting other bikers to join the procession.

Several tributes started pouring in on social media with people remembering him as a beloved family man who was respected and appreciated by all.

“Terrance was a wonderful friend and very dedicated Police Officer!” posted Pam Osbourne on Facebook. “You will be missed everyday... Police Officers and first responders put their lives on the line everyday. Thank you for protecting all of us.”

“Please pray for the Carraway Family!” posted Surfside Beach resident Melissa Hardwick Welch, in a tribute to the officer. “Officer Carraway served his community to the fullest, his service and love for others will not go unnoticed.”





Condolences to the Florence Police included a tweet from President Donald Trump: “We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do.”

Evangelist Franklin Graham posted on Facebook that he was “heartbroken” for the loved ones of Carraway. “We owe our deepest gratitude to law enforcement officers who stand on the front lines every day protecting our families and communities,” Graham wrote.