High school roundup: Nation Ford runner finishes second at prestigious Wendy’s race

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Fort Mill and Nation Ford turn in strong performances at Wendy’s Invitational

Fort Mill and Nation Ford had strong showings in the Wendy’s Invitational at McAlpine Park on Saturday.

Fort Mill finished 10th in the 33-team field invitational race with 321 points, while Nation Ford was 11th with 333 points.

Katie Pou of Nation Ford finished second overall in the 228-runner field. She had a time of 18:21.17. Morgan Werner was 22nd in a time of 19:52.52. Claire Mattes (61st - 20:48.39), Hunter Mattes (106th - 21:40.53) and Marysa Bremer (146th - 22:35.98) completed the Nation Ford scoring.

Fort Mill was led by Elise Barradale, who ran the course in 20:26.26 and finished 37th. Molly Passmore finished 55th in a time of 20:41.37. Genesis Simpson (77th - 21:03.79), Abby Dawson (78th -21:03.83), and Mary Drolet (79th - 21:04.48) completed the Fort Mill scoring.





Clover finishes in 13th place

Clover scored 348 points and finished 13th in the 36-team field open race at the Wendy’s Invitational. Northwestern was 14th with 391 points, while Indian Land had 410 points and finished 15th. Rock Hill was 17th with 490 points, and South Pointe scored 535 points for a 19th place finish. York finished 23rd with 568 points.

South Pointe’s Madeline Smith was the top finisher among area runners in the 202-runner field. She turned in a time of 21:21.80 to finish 26th overall.

Clover - 64. Campbell Coverdale 22:46.42, 69. Alexandra Rolf 22:50.03, 73. Rylee Frascht 23:01.54, 74. Sarah Quinn 23:04.99, 78. McKenzie Linn 23:11.93.

Northwestern - 33. Piper Grant 21:42.66, 50. Delanie Mellon 22:12.21, 82. Aamario Gaines 23:20.03, 87. Amanda Padillo 23:30.00, 146. Isabella Morgan 25:30.22.

Indian Land - 59. Mattie-Baile Tripp 22:36.67, 68. Chloe Duernberger 22:49.26, 83. Baileigh Sizemore 23:21.55, 96. Sara Valle 23:41.75, 114. Olivia Morales 24:29.12.

Rock Hill - 51. Abbey Linder 22:21.29, 84. Maddie Merrell 23:22.99, 118. Meredith Reeves 24:34.94, 123. Ava Strickland 24:38.60, 125. Jenna Shaefer 24:42.56.

South Pointe - 26. Maddie Smith 21:21.80, 115. London Horne 24:31.96, 116. Madeline White 24:32.81, 134. Addison Creagh 24:56.92, 156. Avery Hart 25:50.87.

York - 34. Lauren Childers 21:46.41, 38. Chloe Mumaw 21:52.30, 142. Angie Mendoza 25:17.49, 177. Pressley Roby-Mayner 27:35.14, 188. Jocelyn Welch 29:24.14.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Fort Mill is 13th at Wendy’s Invitational

Fort Mill finished 13th in a 35-team field invitational race at the Wendy’s Invitational Saturday at McAlpine Park.

Fort Mill scored 387 points. Daniel Dobleske led Fort Mill in the event. He finished 37th in the 266-runner field in a time of 16:59.11. Aiden McNeil finished 61st in a time of 17:18.06. Dalton Jones (87th - 17:33.01), Thomas Long (89th -17:34.22), and Jacob Dawson (113th - 17:46.22) completed the Fort Mill scoring.

Northwestern earns third place finish

Northwestern finished third in the 30-team field in the open race at the Wendy’s Invitational.

Northwestern scored 152 points. That was 19 points behind first place May River. Nation Ford was seventh with 223 points. York had 407 points and finished 16th, while Rock Hill was 17th with 510 points. South Pointe was 20th with 524 points. Indian Land was 21st with 525 points, and Clover came home 24th with 596 points.

Four area runners finished in the top ten in the field of 203 participants. Isiah Barnes of Rock Hill finished third overall in a time of 16:56.59. York’s Mica Gilpatrick was fourth in a time of 16:56.92, and Northwestern’s Mason Thomas was fifth in a time of 16:58.86. Rock Hill’s Joseph Palerno was eighth with a time of 17:09.32.

Northwestern - 5. Mason Thomas 16:58.86, 15. Bailey Nichols 17:20.06, 30. Gryffin Slater 17:48.58, 42. Evan Crockfield 18:12.39, 60. Nolan Robbins 18:30.45.

Nation Ford - 23. Connor O’Flynn 17:33.74, 28. Justin Storms 17:43.70, 38. Anthony Frattard 18:05.43, 57. Joshua Silverman 18:27.44, 77. Roman Kaver 18:44.92.

York - 4. Mica Gilpatrick 16:56.92, 13. Brannon Burns 17:17.99, 99. Cade Brandon 19:10.94, 143. Marvin Kearley 20:04.90, 148. Anthony DeGraw 20:10.48.

Rock Hill - 3. Isiah Barnes 16:56.59, 8. Joseph Palerno 17:09.32, 151. Drew Morris 20:13.42, 169. Kai Polito 20:48.34, 179. Weston Tuller 21:12.20.

South Pointe - 12. Joshua Sinkler 17:16.76, 62. Eric Mitchell 18:32.27, 138. Morgan Galuspa 19:59.76, 146. Matthew Howle 20:08.53, 166. Josh Popov 20:39.83.

Indian Land - 36. Austin Reeves 18:02.12, 90. Ben Elson 18:59.65, 104. Maddox Yegge 19:16.10, 140. Jaxon Barringer 20:00.13, 155. Allen Livingston 20:21.29.

Clover - 64. Chris Bessman 18:33.41, 111. Jeremy Ogle 19:19.97, 122. Tommy Hasty 19:43.75, 134. Drew Jackson 19:54.58, 165. Elijah Morgan 20:37.22.

VOLLEYBALL

Nation Ford 3, Northwestern 0

Nation Ford topped Northwestern 3-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Northwestern Thursday night.

The Falcons won 25-12, 25-13, and 25-13. Nation Ford is 30-6 overall and 7-0 in the region, and the win locked up the region title. Northwestern is 7-15 overall and 1-5 in region action.

Rock Hill 3, Clover 1

Rock Hill beat Clover 3-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Thursday night.

The Bearcats won the first game 25-16, but Clover tied it with a 25-19 victory in game two. Rock Hill won the next two games by scores of 25-18 and 25-20 to close out the match.

Rock Hill is 12-13 overall and 3-3 in region play. Clover is 9-8 in all matches and 1-6 in the region.

York 3, Ridge View 0

York defeated Ridge View 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at York Thursday night.

The Cougars’ 25-10, 27-25, and 25-12 victories clinched the win. York is 6-9 overall and 5-2 in the region.

Indian Land 3, Keenan 0

Indian Land defeated Keenan 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Keenan Thursday night.

The Warriors won by scores of 25-5, 25-13, and 25-15. Indian Land is 18-8 overall and 6-0 in the region, and in first place.

Camden 3, Chester 0

Camden toppled Chester 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Camden Thursday night.

Camden won by scores of 25-12, 25-9, and 25-12. Chester is 0-13 overall and 0-6 in the region.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

York wins twice





York won a pair of key region matches last week at home.

On Wednesday they defeated Richland Northeast 5-1, and on Thursday they edged Ridge View 4-3.

The Cougars were dominant in the Richland Northeast match. Ally Morales gave York a 1-0 lead with a win in the No. 1 singles spot. After RNE won the No. 2 singles, Mallory Johnson (No.3), Mia Kimbrell (No. 4), and Emily Knight (No. 5) all won for a 4-1 York a cushion when the singles matches were complete.

York’s No. 2 doubles team of Anthonella Mendoza and Olivia Caulder won to close out the match.

The Ridge View match was a classic. Ridge View took a 1-0 lead with a win in the No. 1 singles, but Breonna Moss won the No. 2 singles for York to tie the score. Ridge View went in front 2-1 with a win in the No. 3 singles slot, but Kimbrell (No. 4) and Knight (No. 5) won for a 3-2 York advantage heading to the doubles competition.

Ridge View won the No. 2 doubles to tie the match, but Morales and Moss won the No. 1 doubles tilt to give York the victory.

York is 8-0 and resting in first place in the region.