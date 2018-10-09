Rock Hill SC resident describes bullying trauma

Rock Hill resident Veronica Morris, 38, now lives with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder due to childhood bullying. She recalls incidents in elementary school from both students and teachers. Morris has a psychiatric service dog.
Rock Hill police officer and Army combat veteran will take to the ring Saturday in Rock Hill, alongside trainers Lt. Carlos Culbreath and Officer Antoine Logan of the police department. Englert will fight professional boxer De'Angelo Robinson-Neal.
At a joint Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation and Rock Hill City Council meeting Tuesday, Knowledge Park development groups presented nine key strategies to develop the area and new amenities including a pedestrian bridge over the railroad.
The shooting death of a police officer and the wounding of six others in Florence Wednesday reminds York Co. officers of their own tragedy. York Co. Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the shooting is “eerily similar” to what happened in York County in Jan.
Some voters in York County agree that voting is important, but are unsure about the candidates, about the issues that will impact their lives and whether they will vote at all. Some voters say they will vote on a straight political party.
Do you drive a golf cart on the street in the Lowcountry? You could be breaking some South Carolina state laws and not even know it. Take a look at this quick video and make sure you're cruising legally.
