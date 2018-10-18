High school roundup: Reinke qualifies for state golf tournament with sizzling effort

Kayleigh Reinke of Northwestern competed as an individual in Monday’s Upper State tournament.





And she certainly stood out, blistering the course with a par 70 and led the list of four players that advanced to next week’s state tournament from non-qualifying teams. Reinke carded a 34 on the front nine and finished with a 36 on the back. Her score was tied for the third best individual round in the tournament.

Reinke said her low score was a combination of several things.

“I drove the ball well, and made most of the greens in regulation,” she said. “The ones I did not make in regulation, I was able to get up and down. I also had only one three-putt green.”

Reinke, who is only a sophomore, has seen her last three rounds show improvement each time. She had a 73 at the Pink Tournament in Newberry two weeks ago, was medalist with a 72 at the region tournament last week, and carded the 70 in the Upper State.

Northwestern head coach David Rector said each of the last three scores established a new career personal best for her.

“She sleeps, eats, and breathes golf,” said Rector, “She is an extremely hard worker. She practices all the time. Her work is starting to pay dividends at the right time of the year.”

Reinke added that she has dedicated her golf game to her late father, who was killed in Iraq.

“Every time I play, I think about him and what he taught me,” she said. “If my game is not perfect for that round, he still knows that I did my best.”

Reinke had the lowest score of any of the area golfers in the Upper State Tournament.





“I have been working quite a bit lately on my mental game, “ she said. “I am very excited about playing in the state tournament next week.”

Nation Ford qualifies for 5A State Tournament

The Nation Ford Falcons were one of eight teams who qualified for next week’s state tournament, which will be held on Monday and Tuesday at the Mid-Carolina Golf Club in Prosperity.

The Falcons finished sixth in a 15-team field on Monday at the Upper State Tournament at Waterford Golf Club.

Nation Ford turned in a team score of 367 in the 18-hole event Monday. Blythewood led the way with a team score of 288. Boiling Springs was second with a 303, and Byrnes finished third at 320.

Nation Ford was led by Zoe Bowers and Eileen Zeoli, who carded rounds of 84. Katherine Mann had a 94, and Natalie Broom turned in a 105 to complete Nation Ford’s scoring.

Clover and Fort Mill, both of whom qualified for the Upper State from Region 3-5A, did make the top eight teams, who moved to the next round.

Clover had a team score of 418. They were led by Mallory Dover with a 99. Teryn Dalton (104), Ginger Pitts (107), and Taylor Osborne (108) completed the Clover scoring.

Fort Mill had a team score of 430. They were led by Allie Barnes, who had a 96. Maggie Blackwell (106), Ava Delardi (106), and Lyrie Smith (122) rounded out the Fort Mill scoring.

York and South Pointe play in 4A Upper State Tournament

York and South Pointe qualified for the 4A Upper State Tournament this past Monday, but neither finished in the top eight teams that will advance to the State Tournament next week.

York carded a team score of 456. They were led by Lani Hughes, who carded a 109. Holley Mitchell (112), Tayler Mitchell (116), and Kylie O’Marra (119) completed the York scoring.

South Pointe shot a team score of 509. Logan Hamel led South Pointe with a 101. Kate Buckley (132), Grace Heyward (136), and Kyndall Graham (140) finished the South Pointe scoring.





South Pointe’s Hamel and York’s Hughes moved to the next round as individuals as their scores were in the top four of players whose teams did not move to next week’s tournament.

Hasty Qualifies for 3A State Tournament

Cara Hasty of Indian Land competed in the Lower State 3A Tournament on Monday as an individual and turned in a 93. That was good enough for her to move to the State Tournament next week as an individual.

FOOTBALL

Shrine Bowl teams announced Sunday, Oct. 21

North and South Carolina Shrine Bowl coaches will gather at the Shrine Bowl Headquarters in Fort Mill on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. for the selection announcement of the 88 players that will make up the 2018 Shrine Bowl teams. More than 400 players were nominated from the two Carolinas.

Ron Long, Athletic Director of the Shrine Bowl said, “Tar Heel Head Coach Steven Davis of James B. Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina and Sandlapper Head Coach Jackie Hayes of Dillon High School in Dillon, South Carolina along with their respective coaching staffs have selected 44 players each, in what they termed would well represent their respective states. This final selection process culminates nearly a year of extraordinary work that these coaching staffs’ dedicate to the selection process in addition to their regular jobs.”

The Facebook live presentation is scheduled to begin at 2PM on Sunday, October 21st. To gain access simply click on Facebook live @ShrineBowloftheCarolinas . You can also use Twitter: @ShrineBowlNCSC. Rosters will be available on the website http://www.shrine-bowl.com.

The Shrine Bowl game began in 1937 as the nation’s first high school all-star football game. This year will mark the 82nd playing of the contest. The game, which has raised more than 83.5 million dollars for the Shriners Hospital, will be played on December 15 at Gibbs Stadium on the Wofford College campus. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Cross country

Indian Land sweeps Region 4-3A cross country championships

Indian Land’s boys and girls’ teams won the Region 4-3A cross country championship at Camden Historic Park on Oct. 17, 2018.

The girls claimed their third straight region title, and eighth overall, thanks to a sweep of the top six spots. Freshman Mattie Baile Tripp won the race (22:16), and Lauren Sizemore (23:01) finished second. Warriors Baileigh Sizemore, Chloe Duernberger, Caprielle Terry and Olivia Morales rounded out the top six places. Camden’s girls finished second, followed by Chester.

And the Warrior boys won their first Region 4-3A title, and third overall. Their 22 teams points easily beat second-placed Fairfield Central (44). Camden and Chester finished third and fourth, respectively.

Indian Land’s Walker Reeves won the boys’ region championship race, finishing in 18:02. Reeves’ teammates, Maddox Yegge, finished second (18:15), Ben Elson finished third, Noah Kiger seventh and Jaxon Barringer ninth.

Indian Land’s next meet is Oct. 27, 2018, the 3A Lower State qualifier at Darlington Middle School.

VOLLEYBALL

Lewisville 3, York Prep 1

Lewisville defeated York Prep 3-1 in a non-region match at York Prep Wednesday night.

York Prep won the opening game 25-21, but the Lions tied the count with a 25-21 victory in the second game. Lewisville won the next games by scores of 25-22, and 25-21 to close out the match.

The Lions finished the regular season with an overall mark of 8-6 and a region 4-2A record of 6-6. They will be the fourth seed from Region 4-2A when the playoffs start next week.

Rock Hill 3, Northwestern 1





Rock Hill topped rival Northwestern 3-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday night.

The Bearcats took a 1-0 lead with a 25-11 win in the first set. Northwestern countered with a 25-19 victory in the second set to tie the match. Cindy Elder’s team won the next two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-14 to win the match.

Rock Hill is 14-18 overall and 5-3 in the region. They will be the second seed from Region 3-5A in the playoffs next week. Northwestern is 9-16 in all matches and 2-6 in the region. They finished fourth in the region.

Cuthbertson 3, Fort Mill 2

Cuthbertson edged Fort Mill 3-2 in a non-region match at Fort Mill Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets won the opening game 28-26, but Cuthbertson rallied to win the next two by scores of 25-23 and 25-20 for a 2-1 lead. Fort Mill answered with a 25-18 win in game four to tie the count. Cuthbertson won the fifth game 15-10 to earn the victory.

Fort Mill is 12-9 overall on the year.

South Pointe 3, Ridge View 0

South Pointe topped Ridge View 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Tuesday night, winning by scores of 25-13, 25-11, and 25-17.

The Stallions are 9-7 in all matches and 8-1 in the region. They are in first place in Region 3-4A.

Indian Land 3, Fairfield Central 0

Indian Land toppled Fairfield Central 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Fairfield Central Tuesday night.

Indian Land swept the match 25-8, 25-7, and 25-7. The Warriors are 20-8 overall and 8-0 in the region. They won the regular season region title and will be the top seed from Region 4-3A when the playoffs begin next week.

Nation Ford 3, Fort Mill 0





Nation Ford defeated rival Fort Mill 3-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Monday night.

Twenty-five-11, 25-17, and 25-13 victories gave the Falcons the sweep. Nation Ford is 38-6-1 overall and 8-0 in region play. The Falcons will be the top seed from the region when the playoffs start next week.

Fort Mill is 4-4 in the region. The Yellow Jackets will be the region’s third seed in the playoffs.

York 3, Lancaster 0

York beat Lancaster 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday night.

York is 7-10 overall and 6-3 in the region. The Cougars are currently in third place in the region. Lancaster is 3-13 in all matches and winless in nine region matches.