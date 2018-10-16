Bed bugs found in criminal court offices at Moss Justice Center in York

Two offices at Moss Justice Center in York have bed bugs, according to office staff. Dogs that identify the bugs were brought to locate the affected areas and special heating tools were used to treat the spaces.
