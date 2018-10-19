Illegal immigrant driving drunk with kids crashed on I-77 in York County, cops say

A suspected illegal immigrant is being held at the York County jail after she crashed a car while driving drunk on Interstate 77 with four kids, police said.

Teresa Antonia Caceras-Rivera, 25, was charged with DUI, child endangerment and having no driver license by troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Caceras-Rivera crashed on I-77 northbound, near mile marker 80, around 11 p.m. Wednesday, said patrol Lance Cpl. Gary Miller.

The car went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned, Miller said.

SIGN UP

All four children in the car were injured, and were taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment, Miller said.

Caceras-Rivera, of Denver, N.C., was not injured and was arrested at the scene of the crash, Miller said.

The relationship between Caceras-Rivera and the children is unclear.

She is being held without bond at the York County jail by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, jail and police records show.

Issuance of an immigration detainer generally means the person is a foreign national, subject to removal from the country, according to ICE spokesman Bryan Cox.

A detainer serves notice to local law enforcement that ICE seeks to take the person into its custody when they would otherwise be released by the agency.

Police and prosecutors can seek to keep a person suspected of being undocumented in jail without bond, pending ICE taking custody of the person.

In Lancaster County, a suspected undocumented immigrant remains jailed pending a trial on charges of reckless homicide. Abel Borbonio-Olivio is jailed without bond after he ran over Charles Byrdic in Byrdic’s yard in August, police and prosecutors say.

York County authorities held Turkish basketball player Mumin Tunc for federal officials in 2017 after Tunc was found to be in the country illegally.