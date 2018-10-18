Teen student in Rock Hill charged with taking, sharing school toilet picture of peer

A student at a high school in Rock Hill was charged with taking a picture of another student using the bathroom that was later shared on social media, police said.

The incident took place Oct. 10 at South Pointe High School, Rock Hill Police Department officers said.

The student charged, a 14-year-old male, was cited Tuesday for illegal dissemination/promotion of obscenity.

The accused student took a picture of the victim sitting on the toilet at school, police said.

The picture was sent to another person, and was then spread on social media, police said.

The caption on the photo made demeaning comments about the student, police said.

“The picture started spreading, and that is certainly traumatic for the victim,” said Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger.





Police have not identified the victim or the student charged because both are juveniles.





The victim, 15, is staying home from school after the picture went viral, said the victim’s mother.

“You send kids to school thinking they are going to be safe, and then this happens,” the mother told The Herald. “My son has been bullied. This is hurtful. My son’s whole body is out there on the Internet.”

The Herald is not identifying the mother of the victim to protect the identity of her son.

Police charged the student who took the photo after reviewing school surveillance video. The video showed the suspect entering the bathroom and then leaving the bathroom, police said.

The suspect confessed to Rock Hill police detectives that he took the picture, but only admitted sending it to a person at another school.

The suspect told police that he had no knowledge of who the other person sent the picture to, and how the photo was shared on social media.

The victim told police the entire school saw the picture.

Mychal Frost, spokesman for the Rock Hill school district, said that the district will assist the victim and the family in dealing with the incident.

The suspect will be disciplined according to district policy, but Frost said that under privacy laws he could not give specifics of the disciplinary measures.

“It is unfortunate such a situation happened, and we will support the victim in this case,” Frost said.

The suspect will be prosecuted in Family Court, according to police and court documents.



