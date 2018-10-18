Former York police officer charged with beating his wife to death showed up in court today

South Carolina District 5 congressional candidate Archie Parnell talked about one of his “worst moments,” admitting to hitting his wife in 1973. He also spoke about policy decisions, including broadband access.
Two offices at Moss Justice Center in York have bed bugs, according to office staff. Dogs that identify the bugs were brought to locate the affected areas and special heating tools were used to treat the spaces.
Rock Hill led Clover 20-17 late in the two teams' Oct. 12, 2018 game, but the Bearcats faced a third-and-30 to get a first down? What play did the Bearcats call? Well, they turned to their star player, Narii Gaither.
Diondra Love, Democratic candidate for York County, South Carolina, probate judge wanted by police, was arrested Friday on a domestic violence warrant. She remains a candidate in the November election.