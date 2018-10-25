High school roundup: former Nation Ford volleyball star earns college awards

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Nation Ford 5, Woodmont 1

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated Woodmont 5-1 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Wednesday afternoon at Nation Ford.

Chandra Kusunu got Nation Ford started with a win in the number one singles, but Woodmont tied the count with a win in the number two singles.

SIGN UP

Sarah Taylor (No. 3), Alex Cardona (No. 4), and Vanessa Cardona (No. 5) got wins for the Falcons for a 4-1 lead heading to the doubles. Nation Ford’s number two doubles team of Riley Doyle and Davis McSwain got a win to close out the match and send the Falcons to the next round.

Nation Ford is 11-1 on the year and will host the winner of the match between J. L. Mann and Boiling Springs on Monday of next week.

Hillcrest 5, Northwestern 1

Hillcrest toppled Northwestern 5-1 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern.

Spring Valley 5, Fort Mill 1





Spring Valley defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 5-1 in the opening round of 5A playoffs Wednesday afternoon at Spring Valley.

Powdersville 5, Chester 2

Powdersville topped Chester 5-2 in the opening round of the 3A playoffs Wednesday afternoon at Powdersville.

York to Host Second Round Match

The York Cougars will host Belton-Honea Path in the second round of the 4A playoffs on Monday.

The Cougars, the number one seed from Region 3-4A, received a first round bye. Belton-Honea Path got to the second round with a 5-2 win over Greer on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Reinke Ties for 16th at State Tournament

Kayleigh Reinke of Northwestern finished 16th in the 5A state tournament, which was held this past Monday and Tuesday at Mid-Carolina Country Club in Prosperity.

Reinke, who was the medalist in the Region 3-5A tournament, played as an individual since her team did not qualify for the tournament.

She carded an 80 on the first day of competition and followed with an 81 on the second 18 holes. That gave her a total of 161, which was 17 strokes behind Lexington’s Isabella Rawl, who fired the lowest round of the tournament.

Nation Ford Has Best State Finish Ever

The Nation Ford Falcons finished 14th in the 5A state tournament earlier this week at the Mid-Carolina Country Club in Prosperity.

The Falcons carded a two-day score of 791. They had a 404 in the opening day of play, and a 387 on the second day of competition.

The 14th place finish was the best ever in the school’s girls golf history.

Zoe Bowers led Nation Ford with a 36-hole score of 168. She opened with a 86 and followed with an 82. That was good enough for place 25th overall in the individual competition.

Eilee Zeoli had a two-day total of 197, while Felicity Shackleford and Natalie Broom each played one day for the Falcons. Shackleford had a 102, while Broom carded a 99. Their combined total of 201 was Nation Ford’s third best score. Katherine Mann completed the Falcon’s scoring with a 225.

Three Area Golfers Play in State Tournament

South Pointe’s Logan Hamel, York’s Lani Hughes, and Indian Land’s Cara Hasty all played in the state tournament earlier this week.

Hamel and Hughes played in the 4A event at The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina.

Hamel turned in a two-day score of 197, which was good enough for 39th place. Hughes carded a 212 for the 36-hole event.

Hasty played in the 3A tournament at Carolina Springs Golf Club. She had a two-day total of 178. That put her in 29th place in the individual competition.





VOLLEYBALL

Sutphin Receives Double Honor

Fort Mill native and Nation Ford grad Quin Sutphin was named both the Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week and the Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending October 21.

She played an integral part in Kennesaw State’s battle for first place in a victory over Lipscomb. She had 11 kills and a dozen blocks in the win. It was the first double-double in KSU history to consist of kills and blocks. Sutphin followed up that performance with a 14 kill and seven block outing against North Alabama.

With 101 total blocks, Sutphin is just the second Owl to ever record more than one hundred blocks in a single season. She is currently ranked 32nd among NCAA Division I players for blocks per set.

Indian Land 3, Pendleton 0

The Indian Land Warriors defeated Pendleton 3-0 in the opening round of 3A playoffs Wednesday night in Indian Land.

The Warrors won by scores of 25-17, 25-13, and 25-23..

Indian Land improved to 21-8-2 with the victory. They will play at home in the second round on Monday night against the winner of the match between Mid-Carolina and Broome.

Brashier Middle College 3, Lewisville 0

Brashier MC defeated the Lewisville Lions 3-0 in the opening round of the 2A playoffs Wednesday night in Simpsonville.

Brashier won by scores of 25-17, 25-15, and 25-8. The Lions, who finished fourth in Region 4-2A during the regular season, completed the campaign with a mark of 8-7.