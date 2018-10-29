HS roundup: Nation Ford marches on in volleyball playoffs, Pou wins XC qualifier

PLAYOFF VOLLEYBALL

Nation Ford 3, Easley 0

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated Easley 3-0 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Nation Ford. The Falcons won by scores of 25-12, 25-10, and 25-6.

Nation Ford is 40-7-1 on the season and will host Hillcrest in a second round match on Tuesday.

Byrnes 3, Rock Hill 0

Byrnes toppled the Rock Hill Bearcats 3-0 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Rock Hill.

Byrnes won by scores of 25-20, 25-17, and 30-28. Rock Hill finished the season with a record of 14-19-1.

Fort Mill 3, Spring Valley 2

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets edged Spring Valley 3-2 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Spring Valley.

The Yellow Jackets won the opening game 30-28, but Spring Valley battled back with wins of 25-23 and 25-21 in the next two games to take a 2-1 lead. Fort Mill came charging back to tie the match with a 25-19 victory in game four. They won the match with a 15-13 decision in the fifth game.

Fort Mill is 14-9 on the year. They will travel to Dorman on Tuesday night for a second round match.

Blythewood 3, Northwestern 0

The Blythewood Bengals defeated the Northwestern Trojans 3-0 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Blythewood.

The Bengals won by scores of 26-24, 25-17, and 25-19. Northwestern ends its campaign with a record of 9-17.

South Pointe 3, Crestwood 0

The South Pointe Stallons beat Crestwood 3-0 in the opening round of the 4A playoffs Thursday night at South Pointe.

The Stallions won by scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-16. South Pointe is now 10-9 on the year. They will be on the road at Eastside on Tuesday for a second round match.

York 3, Greer 2

The York Cougars topped Greer 3-2 in the first round of the 4A playoffs Thursday night at York.

Greer took a 1-0 lead with a 25-19 win in game one, but the Cougars won game two 25-17 to tie the match. Greer won game three 25-22, but the Cougars regrouped and won game four by a score of 25-23. York closed out the match with a 15-9 win in the fifth game.

York is 9-10 on the year. They will travel to Pickens for a second round match on Tuesday.

Indian Land 3, Pendleton 0

The Indian Land Warriors defeated Pendleton 3-0 in the first round of the 3A playoffs Thursday night at Indian Land.

The Warriors won by scores of 25-17, 25-13, and 25-23. They will take a mark of 21-8-2 into Monday’s second round contest at home against Broome.

CROSS COUNTRY

Fort Mill wins girls’ 5A Mid-State qualifier

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won the girls’ Mid-State qualifier Saturday at Sand Hills in Columbia. They scored 42 points to finish ahead of second place Dutch Fork, which had 73 points. Nation Ford was third at 103, Northwestern came home eighth with 214, while Clover was 10th (248) and Rock Hill finished 12th (385).

Abby Dawson led the Yellow Jackets by finishing fourth (19:49.85). Elise Barradale finished sixth (20:01.46), while Genesis Simpson was ninth (20:08.74). Mary Drolet (11th - 20:22.50) and Molly Passmore (12th - 20:24.20) completed the Fort Mill scoring.

Nation Ford’s Katie Pou won the individual race. She ran the 5K layout in a time of 18:33.55, and finished almost one minute ahead of runner-up Madeline Gomez of River Bluff. Nation Ford completed its scoring with Claire Mattes (5th - 19:53.31), Hunter Mattes (22nd - 21:03.49), Morgan Werner (26th - 21:08.44), and Sophia Commerford (50th - 22:09.77).

Northwestern was paced by Delanie Mellon, who was 13th in a time of 20:27.27. Piper Grant (16th - 20:37.37), Amanda Padillo (55th - 22:21.90), Camryn Guest (67th - 22:50.60), and Amori Gaines (68th - 22:54.96) rounded out the Trojans’ scoring.





Campbell Coverdale led Clover. She finished 35th in a time of 21:37.38. Alexandra Rolf (43rd - 21:49.09), McKenzie Lynn (51st - 22:10.08), Abby Knabenshue (58th - 22:27.12), and Maggie Wilson (65th - 22:42.89) were the other runners for Clover.

Rock Hill was led by Abby Linder, who finished 59th in a time of 22:27.36. Maddie Merrell (78th - 23:11.36), Jenna Shaefer (86th - 24:10.11), Meredith Reeves (88th - 24:24.66 ), and Maddie Kiblinger (89th - 24:35.38) rounded out the Rock Hill results.

Fort Mill finishes second in boys’ Mid-State qualifier

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets were second in the Mid State Qualifier Saturday at Sandhills.

The Yellow Jackets scored 87 points and were 26 points behind first place Lexington. Northwestern was third with 115 points, while Nation Ford scored 176 points and finished seventh. Rock Hill had 271 points for a ninth place finish, and Clover was 14th with 351 points.

Aidan McNeil led the Yellow Jackets effort with an eighth place finish in a time of 16:47.18. Dalton Jones was ninth overall (16:54.40), while Jacob Dawson finished 16th (17:07.72). Thomas Long (25th -17:24.05), and Dane Dobleske (29th - 17:28.41) completed the Fort Mill scoring.





Northwestern was paced by Mason Thomas, who finished seventh overall in a time of 16:45.71, and Nolan Robinson, who came home 13th in a time of 17:02.62. Gryffin Slater (18th - 17:09.83), Evan Crockfield (31st - 17:35.94), and Jonathan Behr (46th - 18:03.59) rounded out Northwestern’s top five runners.

Nation Ford was led by Connor O’Flynn, who was 14th in a time of 17:03.21. Justin Storms (30th - 17:34.61), Joshua Silverman (33rd - 17:37.36), Anthony Frattaroli (45th - 18:01.93), and Caden Westover (54th - 18:16.27) were the other four scorers for Nation Ford.

Rock Hill’s top runner was Isaiah Barnes, who ran the course in 16:58.42 and finished 11th. Joseph Palermo (15th - 17:04.06) and Joshua Barnes (49th - 18:06.30) were second and third for Rock Hill. Drew Morris (93rd - 20:01.00) and Kai Pollito (103rd - 20:03.43) rounded out Rock Hill’s effort.

Clover was led by Jeremy Ogle, who was 47th in a time of 18:04.61. Drew Jackson was next for Clover with a time of 18:35.04 and a 61st place finish. Daniel Gooding (76th - 19:16.59), Chris Bessman (81st - 19:23.71), and Caleb Hensely (86th - 19:35.99) rounded out Clover’s results.

South Pointe and York compete in 4A Upper State meet

South Pointe and York ran in the 4A Upper State Meet at Southside High School on Saturday.

The South Pointe girls finished 10th with 203 points, while the York girls were 12th with 324 points.

Madeline Smith led South Pointe with a 15th place finish in a time of 21:38.06. Greta White (31st - 22:37.44), Madeline White (43rd - 23:07.31), Grace Gresham (55th - 23:49.89), and London Horne (63rd - 23:59.10) completed South Pointe’s scoring.

York was paced by Chloe Mumaw (28th - 22:26.53). Angie Mendoza (65th - 24:04.41), Lauren Childers ( 78th - 25:08.08), Pressley Roby-Mayner (81st - 25:30.91, and Victoria Burgess (83rd - 25:40.39) complete York’s results.

In the boys’ division York was ninth with 193 points, while South Pointe was 13th with 329 points.

Mica Gilpatrick was the top performer for York. He finished sixth in a time of 17:14.60. Brannon Burns (12th - 17:27.51), Cade Brandon (57th - 19:20.06), David Welsh (58th - 19:21.47), and Marvin Kearley (60th - 19:26.19) rounded out York’s performers.

South Pointe’s effort was led by Eric Mitchell, who came home 27th with a time of 18:16.29. Garrett Brown (65th - 19:38.78), Rafael Guerra (68 - 19:40.00), Morgan Galusha (81st - 20:17.45), and Josh Popov (89th - 20:30.73) completed the South Pointe runners.

Lancaster runs in Lower State 4A qualifier

The Lancaster Bruins competed in the Lower State Qualifier at Darlington Saturday.

The Lancaster girls were 13th with 364 points, while the boys were 14th with 363 points.

The Bruin girls were led by Destinee Goshorn, who was 23rd in a time of 22:23.37. Lilee Shrum (75th -25:56.35), Sara Ava Shrum (85th - 27:18.56), Anna Beth Adams (88th - 28:22.96), and Katie Hensley (93rd - 29:15.30) finished the Lancaster scoring.

Dylan Sutton led the Lancaster boys. He had a time of 19:58.33 and finished 50th. Dexter Goshorn (72 - 21:05.23), Micah Izzard (79th - 21:24.32), Trevor Roof (80th -21:27.92), and Alex Jane (83rd - 21:32.97) were the other scorers for the Bruins.

Indian Land performs well at 3A qualifier

Both Indian Land Warrior teams did well in the 3A Qualifier at Darlington on Saturday.

The Warrior boys were fifth in the competition with 179, while the girls placed seventh overall by scoring 161 points.

Indian Land’s boys team was led by Austin Reeves, who was 19th in a time of 18:15.47. Maddox Yegge (27th - 18:36.30), Ben Elson (35th - 19:01.19), Noah Kiger (49th - 19:38.47), and Jaxon Barringer (51st - 19:54.70) completed the top five Warrior runners.

Mattie-Baile Tripp led the girls with a time of 22:13.00, which placed her 16th overall. Chloe Duernberger (25th - 23:08.40), Lauren Sizemore (38th - 23:49.51), Bailey Sizemore (39th - 23:49.92), and Sara Valle (43rd - 24:17.39) rounded out the top five finishers for the Warriors.