Attacker wearing ‘monster feet’ punches girl during Rock Hill movie, police say

Police in Rock Hill received a report of an attack by a monster at a movie theater.

An assailant wearing “monster feet” slippers, anyway.

A girl watching a movie around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Manchester Cinemas called police after she said she was “punched in the head” by an assailant wearing monster slippers, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

The victim was not identified. The victim is a juvenile who is 14 years old, said Rock Hill Police Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The victim did not see her attacker’s face, but she did see the assailant “wearing white slippers that looked like paws,” the report said.

Responding officers reviewed movie theater surveillance video that showed three people, including a “female with pink pants and monster shoes,” go into the theater complex.

The three then ran out a minute later, the incident report stated.

No arrests have been made, but the case remains ongoing, Bollinger said.