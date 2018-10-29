South Pointe students, football fans memorialize student who died in Rock Hill crash
Dozens of South Pointe High School students, parents and fans gathered at the school's varsity football game against York Monday to remember a student who died during a car crash Friday. Chaellla Woodson, 16, was killed in the three-vehicle crash.
The Herald’s Bret McCormick talks about Raphael Wright Jr.’s critical third and long catch that helped the Bearcats beat Northwestern on Oct. 25, 2018. McCormick also talks about Indian Land’s first home playoff game since 2011.
Clover handled Fort Mill in its regular season finale high school football game Oct. 25, 2018, and Blue Eagles coach Brian Lane made his case for why Clover should make the SCHSL 5A state playoffs as a wildcard.
High Point (N.C.) University basketball coach Tubby Smith talks about how being the sixth-oldest of 17 children influenced his coaching career. Smith was speaking at the Big South Conference basketball media day Oct. 23, 2018 in Charlotte.
Rock Hill City Council in South Carolina voted for a 180-day moratorium on self storage facilities and potential changes to where they can go. The city is seeing an influx in the businesses and will study zoning changes.
Deputies at the sheriff’s office in York County, South Carolina are testing new uniform options that are less formal and have the ballistic vest outside to try and improve comfort and mobilioty for police officers.
Traffic in highly congested areas in York County is increasing and will continue to increase as more housing developments and businesses move into the county. This video gives statistics about population increases and traffic accidents.