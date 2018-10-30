Halloween weather won’t hinder trick-or-treaters in Rock Hill area

Parents won’t need umbrellas and children won’t need jackets over their costumes in the Rock Hill area for trick-or-treating on Halloween.
The last day of October will be marked by above-average temperatures and rain-free weather, according to forecasters.
High temperatures Wednesday are expected to climb into the low and middle 70s across the Rock Hill area – well above the average high of 68. Fair skies and temperatures in the mid and upper 60s are predicted during the evening.
The next chance of rain is expected late Thursday and early Friday, with the passage of a cold front.
Forecasters earlier had expected showers and a few thunderstorms during the day Thursday, but they now say the front won’t arrive until the overnight hours. Showers could continue for part of the day Friday, with the cold front slow to move eastward. But precipitation is expected to end by late afternoon, setting the stage for a nice weekend. Sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
