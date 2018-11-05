Election Day 2018: Who’s on the ballot in York, Chester, Lancaster counties?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and more than 246,000 people had cast their vote through absentee ballots statewide as of 9 a.m. Monday. Still more will cast their vote on Election Day.

So who’s on the ballot?

The races include partisan elections for the U.S. House of Representatives, the governor and other statewide offices, countywide offices and nonpartisan school board elections.

Statewide races

SIGN UP

GOVERNOR

Incumbent Republican Henry McMaster and his pick for lieutenant governor, Pamela Evette, are running against Democrat James Smith and his pick, S.C. Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican incumbent Alan Wilson of Lexington faces Democratic challenger Constance Anastopoulo.

EDUCATION SUPERINTENDENT

Republican incumbent Molly Spearman of Saluda is unopposed on the ballot, after her Democratic opponent withdrew from the race. Charleston teacher Michele Phillips announced a write-in bid for the position Oct. 22.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican Mark Hammond of Spartanburg is running for re-election against Democrat Melvin Whittenburg of Columbia.

TREASURER

Republican Curtis Loftis of Lexington is running for re-election against two opponents in the Nov. 6 election — Democrat Rosalyn Glenn of Wellford and Sarah Work of the American Party.

COMPTROLLER GENERAL

Republican incumbent Richard Eckstrom of Lexington County is unopposed for a fifth term as comptroller general.

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Republican incumbent Hugh Weathers of Bowman is running against Green Party candidate David Edmond and United Citizens Party candidate Chris Nelums.

U.S. House of Representatives

DISTRICT 5

Republican incumbent Ralph Norman will face Democratic challenger Archie Parnell once again, after a close special election race in 2017. Constitution Party candidate Michael Chandler is also running for the seat.

Norman and Parnell’s campaigns both faced controversy this year.

Parnell was asked to step down by top South Carolina Democrats before the June primary, after it was revealed he had beat his then-wife in 1973 before their divorce.

Parnell stayed in the race, winning the Democratic primary. He later talked about the 1973 attack at a campaign stop in Rock Hill, saying it was one of his “worst moments” and that he had gone to counseling after.

Norman faced controversy after he took out his loaded gun during an April campaign stop in Rock Hill, drawing criticism from Democrats and some Republicans. Norman said he put the gun on the table to prove a point — that a gun by itself can’t shoot someone.

Norman also drew criticism after he opened a Sept. 20 debate with a joke on sexual harassment.

State House of Representatives races

DISTRICT 26

Republican incumbent Raye Felder is running against Democrat John Kraljevich to represent the Fort Mill area.

DISTRICT 29

Republican incumbent Dennis Moss of Gaffney is running unopposed to represent parts of Cherokee, Chester and York counties.

DISTRICT 30

Republican Steve Moss of Blacksburg is running unopposed for re-election to represent parts of Cherokee and York counties.

DISTRICT 41

Democrat Annie McDaniel will face United Citizens party candidate Fred Kennedy, both of Winnsboro, for the District 41 seat, which represents parts of Chester, Fairfield and Richland counties.

DISTRICT 43

Democrat Tom Hawk of Rock Hill is running against Republican Randy Ligon of Chester to replace longtime state Rep. Greg Delleney in the seat representing parts of Chester and York counties.

Delleney, Chester’s only resident representative, announced in early March he wouldn’t seek re-election after almost three decades in the state House of Representatives.

DISTRICT 44

Democrat Mandy Powers Norrell is running unopposed for re-election in the seat representing the Lancaster, Heath Springs and Kershaw areas.

DISTRICT 45

Republican Brandon Newton of Lancaster is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Corin Buskey of Rock Hill for the seat representing the Lancaster, Indian Land and Van Wyck areas.

DISTRICT 46

Republican incumbent Gary Simrill of Rock Hill is running against Democratic challenger Carl Kenny Dicks of Rock Hill to represent parts of Rock Hill and the surrounding area.

DISTRICT 47

Republican Tommy Pope of York is running for re-election against Democrat Marty Cotton of Clover to represent the York, Clover and Lake Wylie area.

DISTRICT 48

Republican incumbent Bruce Bryant of York is running against Democrat Vickie Holt of Rock Hill to represent the Rock Hill, Tega Cay and Lake Wylie area.

DISTRICT 49

Democratic incumbent John King is running against Johnny Walker of Rock Hill, an American party challenger, to represent parts of York, Rock Hill and the surrounding area.

DISTRICT 53

Republican Richard Yow of Cheraw is running unopposed for re-election to represent parts of Chesterfield and Lancaster counties.

DISTRICT 65

Republican Jay Lucas of Hartsville is running unopposed for re-election to represent parts of Chesterfield, Darlington, Kershaw and Lancaster counties.

Countywide races

YORK COUNTY COUNCIL

Republican Robert Winkler is running unopposed for re-election in District 3.

William “Bump” Roddey, Democrat, of Rock Hill is running for re-election in District 4.

Republican Joel Hamilton and Democrat Montrio Belton are running for the District 7 county seat previously held by longtime council member Chad Williams

Williams, who will have served on the council for 10 years, announced in early March he wouldn’t seek re-election.

YORK COUNTY PROBATE JUDGE

Incumbent Republican Carolyn Rogers of Rock Hill is running for re-election against Democrat Diondra Love of York.

LANCASTER COUNTY COUNCIL

Lancaster County Vice Chairwoman Charlene McGriff, Democrat, is running for re-election representing District 2.

Democrat Larry Honeycutt is running for re-election in District 4 against Republican challenger Don Duve.

Republican Allen Blackmon of Heath Springs is running unopposed in District 6, a seat previously held by Jack Estridge.

LANCASTER COUNTY PROBATE JUDGE

Republican Dee Studebaker of Lancaster and Democrat Crystal B. Johnson of Lancaster are both running.

CHESTER COUNTY COUNCIL

Democrat Brad Jordan of Edgemoor is running unopposed for re-election in District 1.

Democrat Mike Vaughn is running unopposed in District 2.

Democrat Mary Guy is running unopposed for re-election in District 5.

CHESTER COUNTY PROBATE JUDGE

Democrat Terri B. Zion is running unopposed for election.

CHESTER COUNTY SUPERVISOR

Democrat Shane Stuart is running unopposed for re-election as county supervisor.

School district races

ROCK HILL

Brent Faulkenberry, Kevin Porter and Tyrie K Rowell are all running for one at-large seat. Robin Owens and Valarie A Walker are running for a District 4 seat. Marilyn A Martin and Helena Miller are running for District 2.

FORT MILL

Celia McCarter, Wayne Bouldin, Andrew Markners, Michele Branning, Brian Murphy, Terrin Boddie, Christine Dayton, Hazel M Frick and Marianne Koehl are all running to fill four at-large seats.

YORK

Mike Smith is running unopposed for District 2. Betty F Johnson is running against Amber Floyd for District 4. Diane Comer Howell, Brittany Cannon and Michael W Hartness are running for an at-large seat.

CLOVER

Joe L Gordon is running unopposed for District 1. Mack E McCarter is running for an at-large seat. Rob Wallace is running unopposed for District 5 and Sherri Ciurlik is running unopposed for District 2.

How can I vote?

Find your precinct on scvotes.org. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters must bring a photo ID, such as a South Carolina driver’s license, S.C. DMV ID card, S.C. voter registration card, U.S. passport or a federal military ID, to their polling place.

If you forget or are not able to obtain a photo ID, you can request and submit a provisional ballot at your polling place and either show your ID to your county elections office by Friday or sign an affidavit that you are not able to get an ID.

Voters can choose to vote “straight party” for the party of their choice, but voters who choose this will still have to select candidates for nonpartisan offices and questions, including school board races.