Lancaster County man shot in car after discovering armed home invasion, police say

A Lancaster man was shot early Thursday while sitting in his car outside his home after finding armed burglars inside, police said.

The homeowner, who was shot after confronting the home invasion crew minutes after midnight at 1424 Kings Circle, has not been identified.

The victim is expected to survive, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

“The victim arrived home shortly after midnight, and entered the house to find multiple burglars inside,” Barfield said. “He was in the car outside afterward when he was shot by one of the suspects. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Deputies went to the home near S.C. 200, just outside the Lancaster city limits, after interviewing the victim and have “promising information in the case,” Barfield said.

Police have found no other victims.

Police found out about the shooting when the victim drove to Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster for treatment after being shot, Barfield said.

No arrests have been made.

No motive for the home invasion or shooting has been released.

