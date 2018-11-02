Latest News

Construction worker injured in fall at Lancaster County school, officials say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 02, 2018 11:04 AM

Lancaster

A construction worker was airlifted for medical treatment after being hurt in a fall at a Lancaster County school, construction site officials said.

The incident is the second in about a month at the construction site at Andrew Jackson High School.

The latest incident happened Thursday, a few minutes before 5 p.m., said Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director.

No other details on the worker’s name or condition were available.

The Lancaster County school district is building a multi-purpose room at the school in Kershaw, in southern Lancaster County.

On Oct. 9, a steel worker at the site was airlifted after falling.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  