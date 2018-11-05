Rock Hill police use stun gun 3 times on fugitive after chase, officers say

Rock Hill police used an electric stun gun three times on a West Virginia fugitive, who led officers on a chase after he stole more than $1,500 in tools, officers said.

Michael Robert Humphrey, 33, was charged with resisting arrest and felony shoplifting enhancement after the incident around 2:45 p.m. Friday outside the Home Depot store in Rock Hill.

Store employees reported they saw Humphrey take several tool sets from the store, and contacted police. Officers arrived as Humphrey ran away, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

Officers chased Humphrey about 200 yards before he fell into a bush across the street from the store. Humphrey refused to obey commands and officers “tased” Humphrey, which knocked him to the ground, police said.

SIGN UP

Humphrey then “flailed about on the ground” and officers stunned him two more times with the taser, including a last stun in Humphrey’s buttocks, the report stated.

No officers were hurt.

The stolen merchandise was recovered.

Police found that Humphrey was wanted by North Carolina parole officers for violating parole after his release from prison.

Humphrey is listed as an absconder on the N.C. Department of Corrections Web site after he served 21 months for Union County convictions for drugs and larceny, records show.

Humphrey remains in the York County jail under a $50,000 bond.