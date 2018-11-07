Death of Lancaster County boy, 1, being investigated by SLED, police, coroner

Police and coroner officials in Lancaster County are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy, sheriff’s officials said.
Coroner officials have not released the name of the boy who died Tuesday at Springs Memorial Hospital. Treatment was initially given at the family’s 14th Street home.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the father came out of the house with the child unresponsive in his arms. Emergency officials had been called to the scene, police said.
Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said Wednesday that his office, with coroner officials and agents with South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division, will conduct an investigation into the child’s death.
“Our child fatality unit is working with the sheriff’s office and the coroner on this case,” said Thom Berry, SLED spokesperson. “Our work is continuing.”
SLED’s child fatality team must be notified in the death of any child younger than age 18, according to both SLED and sheriff’s office officials.
“We are in the early stages of this investigation,” Faile said. “A thorough investigation of the home and the facts and circumstances of this child’s death will be conducted, and the autopsy findings will be reviewed, along with other evidence gathered in the case.”
Deputies gave the child first aid at the home Tuesday. The child was then treated by Lancaster County EMS workers.
The child’s father, two other toddler children and a woman described by police as the father’s girlfriend were home when police arrived Tuesday, said Doug Barfield, sheriff’s office spokesperson.
S.C. Department of Social Services agents were called to the scene Tuesday concerning the two other children, ages 1 and 2, Barfield said.
The children were removed by authorities, but it is unclear if the children were placed in the custody of other family members or DSS custody, Barfield said.
No charges have been filed, said Barfield and Faile.
Police executed a search warrant at the house Tuesday, after the initial incident, but have not released details.
Barfield and Berry from SLED declined further comment on specifics of the case, citing the ongoing investigation.
