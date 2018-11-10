What was the key for Nation Ford’s 5A volleyball state championship team?

Nation Ford’s Sophie Fischer and Ally Thees celebrate a hard fought point over Wando Saturday night, Nov. 10 at White Knoll High School in Lexington. Nation Ford would sweep Wando in three sets (25-11, 25-15, 25-16) to take home the school’s second state title, and their first in the AAAAA division. Wando and Nation Ford were ranked first and second in the state going into Friday night’s match up. Stephanie Marks Martell